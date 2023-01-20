InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Mobile Phone (LAX-1499)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to charge your phone even when an outlet and charger cord are not available," said an inventor, from Mission Hills, Calif., "so I invented the SOLAR CELL/PHONE, SELF CHARGE PHONE, SUN CELL. My design enables you to charge your phone almost anywhere."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a mobile device. In doing so, it enables the user to charge the device without a traditional power source. As a result, it could increase convenience, efficiency and safety. It also eliminates the frustration associated with a dead cell phone battery. The invention features an environmentally friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1499, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp