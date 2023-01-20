Leading CDXP Platform AutoLeadStar to Showcase Public API at NADA

Integrating its API offering with first partner FUSE Autotech, AutoLeadStar is paving the way for a more connected, digitally-capable automotive industry, giving dealerships the power to communicate with consumers more effectively and boost business.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoLeadStar , the automotive retail industry's Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), will attend the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas, January 26th - 29th. The company is set to showcase its leading CDXP technology, which is now bolstered by the release of its publicly available API, enabling dealers and vendors to build connected data environments.

In 2023 dealerships are contending with a dynamic, ever-changing market: between inflation, higher interest rates, and competition with direct-to-consumer models, dealers are facing hurdles from all sides. AutoLeadStar's CDXP, the advanced Customer Data Platform (CDP), changed the way automotive dealerships approach these challenges by bridging the gap between online shopping and the unique in-store experience, allowing dealerships to hyper-target shoppers with its more advanced, connected data. AutoLeadStar recently took its CDXP one step further by opening its API to provide clients with expanded data connectivity and orchestration to remain resilient and stay hyper-connected with their shoppers.

FUSE Autotech , the finance management system for automotive dealers, has partnered with AutoLeadstar to integrate monthly payment data for AutoLeadStar customers to dynamically populate advertising. Using the platform, dealerships have the most streamlined way to incorporate Fuse data into AutoLeadStar.

AutoLeadStar's publicly available API will be showcased at this year's NADA show. Meet the team at their booth #6445, and find more information about their attendance at the show here .

"We believe that Customer Data and Experience Platforms (CDXPs) will become mission-critical this year. Many other sectors already benefit from CDPs, but the automotive industry doesn't have as much cross-vendor connectivity, making it difficult for dealers to act from a 360 view of the customer." Says Aharon Horwitz, CEO of AutoLeadStar. "Showcasing our public API at NADA this January is an exciting step in creating a cohesive, collaborative data environment for automotive."

"Partnering with AutoLeadStar to integrate Fuse payment data into the CDXP gives dealerships a dynamic and robust data set to enrich their marketing, " says Colton Ray, CEO of Fuse Autotech. "This rich integration will enhance the customer experience and help dealerships shift their sales into high gear."

About AutoLeadStar

AutoLeadStar is the automotive retail industry's most trusted Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP). Unifying first-party dealership data and leveraging it to create seamless omnichannel marketing campaigns, AutoLeadStar is a CDXP pioneer. Used by nearly 1000 dealerships across North America, AutoLeadStar's CDXP is advancing dealer tech adoption in this enormous segment of the economy.

