CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2022 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2022 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
Security
Description
Record
Payable
Cash
Ordinary
Return of
Total
Unrecaptured
Common Shares
01/03/22
01/14/22
$0.720000
$0.096624
$0.623376
$0.000000
$0.000000
CUSIP: 15202L107
03/31/22
04/11/22
$0.730000
$0.097966
$0.632034
$0.000000
$0.000000
Symbol: CSR
06/30/22
07/11/22
$0.730000
$0.097966
$0.632034
$0.000000
$0.000000
09/30/22
10/11/22
$0.730000
$0.097966
$0.632034
$0.000000
$0.000000
$2.910000
$0.390522
$2.519478
$0.000000
$0.000000
Security
Description
Record
Payable
Cash
Ordinary
Return of
Total
Unrecaptured
Series C Preferred
03/15/22
03/31/22
$0.4140625
$0.4140625
$0.000000
$0.0000000
$0.0000000
Shares
06/15/22
06/30/22
$0.4140625
$0.4140625
$0.000000
$0.0000000
$0.0000000
CUSIP: 15202L206
09/15/22
09/30/22
$0.4140625
$0.4140625
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.0000000
Symbol: CSRPRC
12/15/22
12/30/22
$0.4140625
$0.4140625
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.0000000
$1.6562500
$1.6562500
$0.000000
$0.0000000
$0.0000000
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 84 apartment communities consisting of 15,065 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2022 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Joe McComish, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.
