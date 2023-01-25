FERRIS® DOUBLES DOWN ON RACE PARTNERSHIPS

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time this month, Ferris Mowers has announced a race-related partnership. Ferris Mowers will be sponsoring Ty Dillon in a co-partnership with Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing. The announcement was made today in Concord, NC at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ferris Mowers will be sponsoring Ty Dillon in a co-partnership with Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing. Dillon will drive a primarily Ferris-sponsored car in select NASCAR Cup Series races and NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. (PRNewswire)

Dillon will drive a primarily Ferris-sponsored car in select NASCAR Cup Series races and NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023. Ferris will also be an associate sponsor of Dillon's full-time car for the balance of the Cup Series season. Dillon will pilot the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Cup Series and the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro SS in the Xfinity Series.

This is the second consecutive year that Ferris has partnered with Dillon.

"Ty is a great ambassador for the Ferris brand and we enjoy a great relationship with him," said Christin Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. "We're excited to see what he can do this season with Spire Motorsports and Richard Childress Racing."

"I'm excited to be partnering with Ferris once again," said Dillon, who is entering his sixth full-time season in NASCAR's premier series. "Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models and I'm grateful for a continuing relationship. To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023."

The links between Ferris and racing run deep. The company's patented suspension system is inspired by stock-car racing. That suspension system is unlike any other in the outdoor power equipment industry and is prized by lawn contractors for its comfort, traction and mowing efficiency.

Earlier this month, Ferris announced a sponsorship with Halmar Friesen Racing in which the company is sponsoring the No. 52 truck driven by Stewart Friesen in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.com.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton