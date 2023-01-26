The Blessing Cultural Festival of Fengdu County Grandly Opened on January 23rd

FENGDU, China, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 23rd on the occasion of the spring festival of the Year of the Rabbit, the opening ceremony of the blessing cultural festival of Fengdu County was grandly opened in the Relocation Square of the county. Tourists from all over the country gathered together to enjoy the light and shadow show, set off the river lanterns, pray for themselves and their families piously, and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with joy.

On-site of the opening ceremony of the blessing cultural festival of Fengdu County (PRNewswire)

Fengdu is located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the geographic center of Chongqing, deep in the Big Three Gorges and backed by the Wulingshan Mountain. In the midst of much attention and common prayers, citizens, tourists and friends gathered there that night, launched a blessing cultural event with unique Fengdu characteristics, and highlighted the cultural and creative brand of Fengdu to create an international cultural IP. The blessing cultural festival also linked to the Wuling C&T Interaction to shape the international festival brand of cultural tourism of Wulingshan Mountain, and kicked off the prelude to the series of promotion activities for the internationalization of Wulingshan Mountain.

At the opening ceremony, 14 dancers from the Chongqing Song & Dance Ensembles used dance plus background music to show the marvelous scene of the Ascension of Phoenix. Meanwhile, Women's Music Studio had particularly customized prayer songs for this blessing festival event, combining people's yearning for blessing with traditional musical instruments such as Pipa and Guzheng. The delighting rhythm and joyful style made people intoxicated in the wonderful music world.

At the subsequent light and shadow show of the Ascension of Phoenix, sound, light and electric technology as well as digital technology were applied in order to initiatively integrate laser performance, scene interpretation and digital multimedia. Based on the original lighting ornaments of Fengdu Sleeping Buddha, two laser projection deivces were set up on the second Bridge of the Yangtze River to create lights of stage art in Shuangguishan Mountain, Mingshan Mountain, and Wuyushan Mountain. A multimedia digital video installation show was displayed at the Wuyun Tower of Mingshan Mountain, perfectly combining the sacred bird phoenix and the modern technology, achieving the organic integration of tradition and modernity, allowing the phoenix to soar out of distant chimes and to present an audiovisual feast for the audience.

It is understood that the blessing cultural festival of Fengdu County was launched on January 23rd and last until February 21st (the second day of the first lunar month to the second day of the second lunar month). A series of cultural festival activities in various forms and rich content will be held, including praying for happiness, receiving happiness, delivering happiness, enjoying happiness, cherishing happiness and blessing in 23 programs in six categories. There will be colorful and dreamy light and shadow shows, praying for blessings and setting off lanterns to seek for romance, as well as Lantern Festival at Shuangguishan Mountain, watching performances, and immersive experience of anime mythological characters on Mingshan Mountain, allowing the general public and tourists to enjoy the Fengdu blessing cultural festival and to feel the charm of excellent traditional culture.

