Community Offshore Wind Submits Proposal for New York's Offshore Wind Solicitation, Committing Over $3 Billion Economic Benefit to the State

Key Highlights

If selected, Community Offshore Wind's proposal will create over 4,600 jobs through the year 2033, across the supply chain in New York , prioritizing those from disadvantaged communities, local companies and the union workforce.

Benefits from the project are forecasted to deliver over $3 billion to the New York state economy.

Community Offshore Wind is proposing a Supply Chain Investment Plan that will help localize blade and nacelle facilities in partnership with General Electric (GE), bring steel fabrication and processing to Orange County , and invest in a Staten Island port facility.

The proposal expects to reduce New York electricity system-related carbon emissions by about 5 percent and thereby contribute significantly to the State's target of reaching zero-emission electricity by 2040.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Offshore Wind, a joint venture between RWE Renewables and National Grid, today submitted a proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to provide New York State with clean energy from 1.3 GW of offshore wind capacity to power nearly 500,000 homes. The bid submission was in response to the State's third competitive offshore wind solicitation, adding to their current portfolio of five offshore wind projects. NYSERDA is expected to announce the winning clean energy suppliers in early spring 2023.

The key components of the proposal support Governor Hochul's leadership in the creation of a sustainable clean energy economy that delivers robust economic development and jobs to New Yorkers, including, but not limited to:

Creating over 4,600 good-paying jobs through the year 2033, across the supply chain in New York , prioritizing those from disadvantaged communities, local companies and the union workforce. Delivering over $3 billion in economic benefits to New York . The project will support the state in reaching its goal of directing 40 percent of overall benefits of clean energy spending to disadvantaged communities. Offering cutting edge agreements with suppliers that establish New York as the premier East Coast offshore wind supply chain hub. These include: Developing a $100 million package of economic development and workforce programs designed to favor disadvantaged communities, New York Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOB) businesses. Supporting parents who are working in and training for offshore wind careers with $10 million in childcare services, in partnership with United Way of New York State. Investing in a just energy transition at National Grid's E.F. Barrett Clean Energy Center on Long Island , including energy storage and an ambitious opportunity to support the community by retraining existing, local workers for clean energy jobs.

All of these components are contingent on NYSERDA's final selections.

Once in operation, Community Offshore Wind expects the project will reduce New York 's electricity system-related carbon emissions by about 5 percent and thereby contribute significantly to the State's target of reaching zero-emission electricity by 2040 and 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035. This is equal to mitigating emissions of up to 700,000 homes annually.

"Today is a proud day for Community Offshore Wind as we submit an offshore wind proposal that has the potential to deliver affordable, clean energy to New Yorkers for generations to come," said Will Hazelip, President of National Grid Ventures (NGV), US Northeast. "National Grid has strong New York roots and a dedication to helping the state reach its clean energy goals, while providing significant economic benefits and jobs. Our proposal has been carefully crafted by a team with decades of experience delivering energy safely, reliably and efficiently to millions of New Yorkers. Community Offshore Wind knows New York and we believe we are submitting the most competitive bid."

"Community Offshore Wind aims to reestablish New York as an energy manufacturing hub that shifts the supply chain from global to local, while prioritizing disadvantaged communities, local content, and union labor," said Sam Eaton, CEO, RWE Offshore Holdings. "The investments included in our proposal enable New Yorkers to step into the benefits promised in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and embrace an equitable clean energy future. As a leading offshore wind developer globally, RWE is proud to partner with National Grid and play a key role in New York's just transition."

National Grid and its legacy companies have operated in New York State for over 125 years and now serve the needs of more than 20 million people throughout the Northeast. National Grid brings local expertise and experience developing large-scale infrastructure projects across the US and UK. RWE is one of the largest offshore wind companies globally. Its unparalleled expertise over the last 20 years has resulted in 18 offshore wind farms in operation globally and the completion of Kaskasi offshore wind farm off the German coast at the end of last year. In addition, RWE has around 4,500 MW of onshore wind and solar capacity in the U.S., including three operational onshore wind projects in New York.

In February 2022, Community Offshore Wind was successful in acquiring its lease area (roughly 126,000 acres) in the New York Bight, the area between Long Island and New Jersey, with a potential capacity of 3 GW of offshore wind. In the last six months alone, Community Offshore Wind has made significant community investments by improving marine ecosystems and revitalizing oyster habitats on Long Island, collecting over 900 pounds of garbage and debris at Earth Day cleanups in Queens, and funding training for MWBEs to enter the offshore wind supply chain. The project also distributed over 30,000 meals of fresh, local seafood to food banks across New York, donated 900 winter coats to families in need, partnered with Hudson River Community Sailing to teach young people about wind power, and partnered with the YMCAs of Long Island and Greater New York to offer swim lessons to children in underserved communities. In total, Community Offshore Wind has donated more than 400 volunteer hours and attended 50 community events to stay engaged with the residents they will serve.

Messages of Support for Community Offshore Wind:

"Offshore wind developers have a big responsibility to deliver reliable, clean, affordable energy and to improve communities across New York in accordance with the guidelines set out by NYSERDA in their request for proposals. Community Offshore Wind's collective experience and community investment efforts over the last few months have shown that they will meet and exceed those requirements to deliver for the people of New York."

-Kevin Thomas, New York State Senator, Chairman of Committee on Consumer Protection

"Orange County is made up of hard-working communities that will benefit from Community Offshore Wind's supply chain investment plan. The project's plans to bring good-paying union jobs through steel fabrication will be a welcome addition. Orange County is ripe for opportunity to lift up communities and Community Offshore Wind recognizes that. I support Community Offshore Wind and their intention to create jobs and spread economic benefits throughout the state, particularly in Orange County."

-Steven Neuhaus, Orange County Executive

"United Way seeks out ways to improve the lives of all New Yorkers and partnering with Community Offshore Wind is a pathway to do that. Community Offshore Wind is providing $10 million in childcare services to parents who are participating in offshore wind trainings or have offshore wind-related jobs. We will facilitate the program, so that together, we can provide an opportunity for people seeking careers in offshore wind who need the childcare resources to do so. We support Community Offshore Wind's proposal, which includes this program and their efforts to break down barriers for New Yorkers."

-Hugh Parry, President, United Way of New York State

"The Hudson Valley Building Trades believes Community Offshore Wind's commitments for the Orange County area will bring high-road, union jobs to our community. This is a generational opportunity for organized labor to be a key player in ensuring the clean energy industry leads to family-sustaining jobs."

-Todd Diorio, President of the Hudson Valley Building and Construction Trades Council

"The Orange County Partnership and Community Offshore Wind have a shared interest in the economic growth of Orange County. I support the project's plan to localize secondary steel fabrication in Orange County, which will create good-paying union jobs and grow the local economy. We are in the business of helping businesses in the area succeed and will work with Community Offshore Wind to ensure the steel fabrication facility thrives."

-Maureen Halahan, President and CEO, The Orange County Partnership

"We are enthusiastic about the emerging offshore wind industry and the potential benefits it can bring to the State of New York and, in particular, Staten Island. Investment from the offshore wind industry will bring well-paying jobs to our borough and provide opportunities for Staten Island businesses to become part of the offshore wind supply chain. Community Offshore Wind, along with others in the industry that we have been communicating with, come with a breadth of experience and expertise in New York, and we have confidence in their ability to deliver."

-Linda Baran, President, Staten Island Chamber of Commerce

"The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to help Community Offshore Wind bring a steel fabrication facility to Orange County. This project will afford the Hudson Valley an opportunity to lead in the new, green economy and I am excited to help make this project a reality."

-Michael Oates, President and CEO, Hudson Valley Economic Corporation

"We are delighted to partner with Community Offshore Wind to bring Foundation 2 Blade program to New York State and Long Island. Through the generous support of Community Offshore Wind, minority and women-owned businesses can access the offshore wind network. Building that supply chain, locally, will help serve the workforce needs of Long Island today and into the future. We support the project and their ability to build a diverse offshore wind supply chain in New York."

-Professor Marjaneh Issapour, Associate Dean of Innovation and Economic Development in Sustainable Energy, Farmingdale State University

"Community Offshore Wind has already reached out to communities in New York to make an impact and has proven to be committed to New Yorkers. Just this past December, several Community Offshore Wind employees came to our food bank to donate fresh, local seafood for the holidays. These meals fed thousands of residents who live in underserved communities. It is imperative that we have strong community partners like Community Offshore Wind to keep our mission going. Community Offshore Wind recognizes the hardships our residents face every day, and we thank them for providing meals to thousands of homes across the state. I support Community Offshore Wind's proposal to serve New York."

-Thomas Neve, Founder & Executive Director, Reaching-Out Community Services

"Community Offshore Wind has shown a commitment to working with MWBE and SDVOB firms like JetEx Mechanical. We are supplying the project with Personal Protective Equipment to keep workers safe and look forward to supporting their needs for years to come. Developers can select from a number of vendors to provide project equipment, so it speaks volumes when they specifically seek out local MWBE and SDVOB firms."

-Clif Exil, Owner, JetEx Mechanical

"As the offshore wind industry is just getting off the ground in the US and in New York, it's important that developers can commit to working with local companies and to building a local supply chain. We support Community Offshore Wind's proposal to the State of New York because we know they are invested in shifting the supply chain from global to local. We also applaud their commitment to create jobs in New York State, and particularly in disadvantaged communities such as Wellsville where we have existing operations."

-Jude Auman, Business Development Manager, LJUNGSTRÖM

"We partnered with Community Offshore Wind on a winter coat donation for families in need across New York in November. Our team believes in giving back to communities where we can and Community Offshore Wind has shown us that they share our values. We are a woman-owned, small, local business, and Community Offshore Wind took that into consideration for sourcing winter apparel to donate. We support the project's proposal and believe they will make a positive impact on small businesses and communities."

-Tanya Fairman, Marketing Director of Buy Supply

"In the months following the lease sale, Community Offshore Wind reached out to the MRV Group to discuss collaboration and partnership opportunities. Through their sponsorship, they have supported 13 community-based activations within our Offshore Wind + Job Expos platform and will continue to do so."

-Glenn Vickers, Managing Director and Founder, MRV Group

"As a workforce training organization, we're committed to strengthening the green jobs pipeline for historically marginalized communities. We are thrilled that with so much wind power coming to New York, we will see tremendous growth in opportunities for our trainees soon. We appreciate Community Offshore Wind's commitment to helping with this effort and centering environmental justice opportunities in their proposal."

-Kaila Wilson, Director of Energy Development, RETI CENTER

