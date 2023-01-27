IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America and Kia Georgia announced a joint $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Georgia to help those affected by recent tornadoes across Georgia, which destroyed or caused major damage to more than 500 homes in the state and affected at least a dozen team members from Kia's U.S. manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia. The donation will support the non-profit as it works to facilitate temporary shelter and support for tornado victims. In addition to the monetary donation, Kia will also collect supplies for tornado victims and disaster relief workers.

Kia America and Kia Georgia contribute $100,000 to the American Red Cross of Georgia in support of tornado relief initiatives. (PRNewswire)

"We are devastated by the tornado destruction across Georgia, which has impacted the lives of many, including Kia team members and families. We are committed to supporting the American Red Cross of Georgia's disaster relief efforts for those impacted by the tornadoes," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "As proud members of the community, Kia thanks the American Red Cross of Georgia for its relentless support for those in need, during times of disaster and beyond."

Kia's support of the American Red Cross is a further extension of the brand's "Accelerate The Good" charitable initiative, which has provided nearly $14 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to disaster relief, Kia has also made donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases; established scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; provided PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic; and partnered with animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population and those that help shelter animals find their forever homes.

"The Red Cross of Georgia is grateful to Kia America and Kia Georgia for their generous donation to help provide relief to those impacted by disasters here in our state," said Dee Dixon, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Georgia. "With this support, our dedicated Red Cross volunteers will continue to deliver safe shelter, food, comfort and hope to those in need."

Kia will encourage its employees, dealer network and vendor partners to provide additional support via a donation microsite in partnership with the American Red Cross of Georgia and by donating supplies on-site at its West Point, Georgia plant. For information on how to donate please visit www.redcross.org.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Kia Georgia – about us

Kia Georgia, Inc. is the first manufacturing site in North America for Kia Corporation based in Seoul, Korea. With an annual capacity of 340,000 units, Kia Georgia is located on 2,200 acres in West Point, Ga. and began mass production on Nov. 16, 2009. Kia Georgia is home to the Telluride SUV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and the K5 mid-size sedan.

