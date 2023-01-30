Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner to Simplify E-Commerce Logistics

The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, today announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.

Shipium is the leading e-commerce shipping platform that helps Quiet Platforms' customers solve "the Prime problem" with modern parcel management software. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable and on-time delivery becomes a business priority and change is blocked by inflexible legacy software.

E-commerce businesses that use both Shipium and Quiet Platforms will see an improvement in delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Reliably fast two to three day shipping is the immediate result, combined with reduced shipping costs. "Evolving the fulfillment approach from centralized, out-of-market distribution centers to a nimble network of in-market centers enhances our ability to meet our customers' needs faster and at a lower total cost of operations," said Charles Griffith, CTO of Quiet Platforms. "We're pleased to partner with Shipium to ease the integration challenges for all shippers and ensure our retail and brand customers achieve the speed, efficiency and quality our edge network is designed to deliver."

"Brands and retailers need innovators like Quiet Platforms to help reduce the complexity of their supply chains," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are excited to complement their ecosystem with logistics technology that ensures customers are happy and operations are optimized."

Mr. Murray and Charles Griffith, CTO of Quiet Platforms, will be co-presenting a panel discussion titled "A Tech-Driven Supply Chain Ecosystem – Addressing the Cultural Evolution" at the 2023 Manifest conference. Attendees and media representatives can connect with the partners before or after the panel presentation at 11:30 am local time.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is the premium shipping platform for ecommerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com .

ABOUT QUIET PLATFORMS

By creating interoperable open and sharing supply chain platforms powered by an intelligent and unified orchestration layer, Quiet Platforms helps companies collaborate to drive scale efficiencies and sustainability. The plug-and-play, open-sharing platform is enabling globally renowned retailers such as Peloton, Steve Madden, Li & Fung and more than 60 others to optimize their inventory and access digital capabilities such as track and trace to increase efficiency and improve margins. A wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO), Quiet Platforms levels the playing field for small and midsized retailers by providing access to shared supply chain assets and relationships across every link of the chain—so they can ship less and operate more sustainably.

