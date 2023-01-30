Good tidings we bring to you and your care: Zocdoc appointment booking trends point to preventive care, mental wellness, and a healthy approach to weight management as areas Americans are resolving to prioritize in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Zocdoc Reports: New Year's Appointment Tidings" is a comprehensive analysis of the early New Year's appointment booking trends on Zocdoc. As the new year leads many to assess their health and set new goals, appointment bookings from the first week of 2023 indicate what's top of mind for health-conscious consumers for the year ahead.

The data shows that general wellness, mental health and weight management are three early areas of focus for patients.

The basics are back

Both annual physicals and new patient visits made the list of top 10 booking reasons for the first week of January, with primary care consultation being one of the fastest rising bookings overall during the same time period. What's more, primary care consultations booked between January 2-9, 2023 increased 55% year-over-year from January 3-10, 2022, suggesting primary care may be a bigger priority for many people compared to years past.

Mental health matters

Mental health appointments also received a huge boost the first week of the year. Anxiety, psychiatry consultation and ADD/ADHD appointments composed 30% of the top bookings, while cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) was one of the fastest rising bookings, with a 125% year-over-year increase from January 3-10, 2022 to January 2-9, 2023. Additionally, psychotherapy saw bigger demand this year, with those appointments landing on the top 10 list as well as the fastest rising list; psychotherapy appointments increased by 143% year over year, even exceeding growth from 2021 to 2022.

Managing weight, with help from the professionals

Finally, obtaining or retaining a healthy weight seems top of mind for many as obesity/weight loss consultation and weight management appointments were two of the fastest rising booking reasons. In fact, obesity/weight loss consultation bookings saw a 124% increase from 2022, and weight management bookings quadrupled at a 300% increase.

Other interesting insights -- from dermatology and dentistry to fungus and reflux -- also surface in our top 10 lists:

Top 10 appointment booking reasons from January 2-9, 2023:

Annual Physical Illness Dermatology Consultation Annual Pap Smear / GYN Exam Dental Cleaning / Consultation Anxiety New Patient Visit Psychiatry Consultation Annual Skin Screening ADD / ADHD

Top 10 fastest-rising* bookings overall from January 2-9, 2023:

Diabetes Consultation : +88% Obesity / Weight Loss Consultation: +84% Acid Reflux / Heartburn: +82% Chest Pain: +78% Weight Management: +69% Toenail Fungus: +69% Primary Care Consultation: +69% New Patient Dental Exam (Adult): +68% Annual Skin Screening: +67% Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): +67%

Top 10 mental health booking reasons from January 2-9, 2023:

Psychiatry Consultation Anxiety Hyperactive Disorder (ADD / ADHD) Depression Psychotherapy Therapy Psychotherapy Intake / Initial Visit Bipolar Disorder Psychiatry Follow Up Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Counseling

Top 10 fastest-rising* mental health bookings from January 2-9, 2023:

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) +68% Psychotherapy Intake / Initial Visit: +59% Therapy: +59% Prescription / Refill: +56% Marriage Counseling: +53% Mental Health Problem: +51% Psychotherapy: +46% Anxiety: +45% Bereavement / Grief Counseling: +41% Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD): +37%

* Analysis of the most popular visit reasons booked from January 2-9, as compared to the weekly average of the previous four weeks.

