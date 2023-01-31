Bell Techlogix Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, a leading managed services provider, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current Bell Techlogix employees say about their experience at the company. This year, 85 percent of Bell Techlogix employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Bell Techlogix - information technology managed services and solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewswire)

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work®. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Bell Techlogix is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Bell Techlogix is committed to creating an inclusive workplace where employees can grow professionally while contributing to the organization's ongoing success. The company not only offers competitive benefits but prioritizes hiring of veterans and their spouses as one of over 500 companies selected for the U.S. Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership. In addition, employees at Bell Techlogix have opportunities to serve their communities through volunteering, advance their career through training, and participate in discussion and groups that foster inclusion within the organization.

"Becoming Great Place to Work®-Certified reflects the value we place on our talented team of professionals," said Ami Hall, Bell Techlogix Vice President of Human Resources. "We strive to create a collaborative culture where every employee is treated with respect and feels valued and seen. We know our success as a company is connected to how we treat our employees and the quality of service we provide to our customers each day. This is truly an honor!"

According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate, and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow you to achieve growth, cost-savings, and acceleration of your business. For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

