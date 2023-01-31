Dash Fine Arts names breakout artist for exclusive representation

Benson's first solo exhibition to consist of 12 works.

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dash Fine Arts announced today its exclusive representation of Atlanta based Neo-expressionist painter Reed Benson.

Known for his fluorescent acrylic painting, Benson incorporates eccentric graphic portraits, futuristic typography, and an innovative approach to the movement of shapes, figures, and spacing throughout his work.

"I've been studying quantum mechanics for the past five years and I've always been fascinated with how things are structured," Benson said. "A lot of what my art looks like are things exposed, things open, things coming out of other things."

Benson, whose experience with synesthesia, said his work is directly related to the genre of music he listens to in the studio. "The vibe of the music can totally and completely influence what comes out on the canvas," Benson said.

Captivated by his mother's collection of Pablo Picasso and Joan Miró prints, Benson pursued an independent study of American artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Jackson Pollock. However, it was not until the death of his mother when Benson began painting as a form of self-therapy.

"Reed is extremely talented, and this new endeavor is certainly exciting," Dash Fine Arts Founder Michael-Chase Strollo said. "There's a balanced blend of dadaism and action painting throughout his work making him the essence of the avant-garde."

Internationally recognized, Benson's work is on display at American University's School of Education in Washington D.C., and The Breamar Lodge Hotel in Scotland. His work belongs to private and corporate collections in Los Angeles, Houston, New York, Atlanta, and Miami.

Benson's work has been sold at auction with proceeds benefiting local organizations including Lost-n-Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that assists homeless LGBTQ+ youth.

Dash is set to unveil Benson's first solo exhibition "This Is Us," a series of 12 works centered around Sigmund Freud's theory suggesting the psyche comprises three aspects: the id, ego, and superego, later this March.

Dash will also serve as the lead curator of Benson's digital portfolio reedbensonart.com. Benson's work is currently available on Artsy.

About Dash Fine Arts

Founded in 2019, Dash Fine Arts is a non-brick-and-mortar fine arts gallery based in Atlanta. Dash specializes in bespoke services from primary and secondary market sales to art advising, education, research, restoration, and staging. Dash has represented works by Danny Robinette, Peter Max, Carole Pigott, Wesley Chamberlin, Henri Matisse, and other notable artists.

