UMusic Hotels and PUSHTech Announce Collaboration to Create Unique Music-Inspired Experiences for Guests

MADRID, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UMusic Hotels and PUSHTech are proud to announce their new collaboration allowing UMusic Hotels to take advantage of PUSHTech's suite of integrated products, including their Customer Data Platform, Email Marketing, Marketing Automation, Hotel CRM, Guest Journey Automation & Sales CRM. UMusic Hotels will be able to use PUSHTech's data-driven solutions to gain a better understanding of their guests, create a more seamless customer experience, and increase direct bookings.

UMusic Hotel Madrid (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be working with PUSHTech on this endeavor," said UMusic Hotels Head of Digital Platforms, Adriana Parisi. "The combination of our innovative music-inspired experiences and PUSHTech's technology and expertise in the hospitality industry will enable us to create a truly unique customer experience for our guests."

"We are delighted to serve UMusic Hotels,with our suite of integrated products and data-driven solutions that will enable UMusic Hotels to provide a unique and personalized experience for their guests, while maximizing hotel revenue and improving customer service," said PUSHTech CEO, Carlos Moncho.

About UMusic Hotels

UMusic Hotels is a joint venture between Universal Music Group and Dakia U-Ventures creating a new global collection of immersive hotels and experiences inspired by music. UMusic Hotels will create unique experiences for fans, guests, and artists alike, with music and entertainment at the forefront of design and guest experience all around the globe. Embodying each location's unique spirit, the hotels will draw inspiration from their respective local culture and serve as creative hubs in communities worldwide – promoting positive social change, education, and innovation through the power of music. www.umusic-hotels.com

About PUSHTech

PUSHTech is a cloud-based Customer Data Platform (CDP) & Customer Relationship Management (CRM), offering a suite of integrated products with hotel-specific functionalities, including Email Marketing, Marketing Automation, Hotel CRM, Guest Journey Automation & Sales CRM. https://www.pushtech.com

Unify, segment, and take control of your databases to increase direct reservations, improve guest loyalty and automate the guest journey with the hotel sector dedicated platform.

Some key benefits of PUSHTech include:

Disintermediate bookings from third-party channels to your direct channel.

Automate the entire guest journey, pre, during and post stay.

Integrated in the technological ecosystem of your hotel.

Increase and measure your ROI.

Generate operational efficiencies.

Dedicated success and support teams.

Easy to use.

Competitive Pricing.

1500+ hotels already trust PUSHTech´s Customer Data Platform, Hotel CRM & Marketing Automation.

