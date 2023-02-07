Mini Melts Ice Cream Promotes Bill Allison to Director of Sales

TREVOSE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Allison, a valued member of the Mini Melts Ice Cream team, has been promoted to Director of Sales after consistently demonstrating his dedication and expertise in sales and account management.

Bill joined Mini Melts as a Regional Sales Representative in 2018 and quickly became a valuable asset to the team. He was promoted to Key Account Manager in 2021 based on his success with the C-Store industry. With a degree in Food Marketing and previous experience working for HMS Host and Hershey's Ice Cream, Bill was an ideal candidate for the Director of Sales position. In his new role, Bill will be responsible for leading and developing the sales team and strategizing national sales initiatives. He will use his skills and experience to drive the company's growth and success, particularly in the C-Store and amusement venue markets.

Mini Melts Ice Cream has seen rapid growth in recent years, and the company is confident that Bill's leadership and expertise will help drive even more success. "We are thrilled to have Bill take on this new role," said Mini Melts EVP, Charlie Hanna. "He has consistently proven to be a valuable member of our team and we have no doubt that he will excel in this new position."

We are excited to see what the future holds for Bill and the company as we continue to expand and bring our premium ice cream to new markets. Mini Melts Ice Cream, the #1 premium beaded ice cream nationwide, is manufactured in Norwich, CT.

