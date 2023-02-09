CPL Collaborates with BDG Architects to Expand Services in the Southeast

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL , a full-service architectural and engineering design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 47 years, has joined with Tampa-based architecture firm, BDG Architects , in a strategic partnership that will extend CPL's reach in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. Combining the talents and resources of both firms will allow CPL to provide national expertise delivered by strong local teams for the complex and diverse needs of our clients in the region.

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 450-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 19 cities across five states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Transportation, Municipal and Academic sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. (PRNewsfoto/CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning) (PRNewswire)

"CPL is a progressive and client-focused firm that brings a hands-on and collaborative approach to every endeavor," said Todd Liebert , Chief Executive Officer, CPL. "BDG and CPL share a common set of core principles and mission-driven values that will make this partnership a success and position both firms for growth in the future."

CPL brings more than 30 years of healthcare expertise and leadership to their partnership with BDG. The firm's in-depth experience with the complexity of hospitals and health systems is evident in the more than $500 billion in healthcare construction projects delivered in five states across the country—from new construction of critical care bed towers and destination medical campuses, to renovations of existing hospitals and outpatient facilities.

"Our partnership with CPL will allow us to offer new services and expertise with smart solutions and a pragmatic approach. The collaboration is a natural evolution in the execution of both firms' strategic initiatives and builds on BDG's efforts in developing a high performing healthcare design team," said Chris Kirschner , AIA, President of BDG Architects.

CPL has completed game-changing projects with healthcare organizations such as a new critical care tower for Rochester Regional Health , a comprehensive cancer center for FirstHealth of the Carolinas , and the design of a new level I trauma emergency department and intensive care units for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist .

"We are true partners and advisors to our health system clients, and have helped them move the needle where it matters most: flexibility, operational efficiency, safety, sustainability, and a superior patient and caregiver experience," said Tim Knapp , AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, National Healthcare Practice Leader, CPL. "Our partnership with BDG will allow us to build on the design leadership they have provided in the region since 1994 and position us to deliver solutions that address the most challenging problems facing healthcare delivery today."

BDG offers healthcare clients the option of prefabricated building subassemblies as part of its partnership with BLOX, a manufacturer of modular hospitals and clinics. A modular strategy allows for a speed-to-market approach with increased quality control since the components are built offsite and then quickly shipped and installed onsite.

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 485-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design and enriching communities with 19 offices across five states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Community, Academic, and Transportation sectors – providing architecture, interior design, civil / structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit CPLteam.com to learn more.

About BDG

Established in 1994, BDG Architects is a 130-person, full-service architectural, space planning, interior design and program management firm with five locations in the southeast. The firm provides quality and creativity in design, production and construction administration of architectural and interiors projects. BDG and its affiliates collectively specialize in a broad spectrum of market sectors for both public and private clients.

