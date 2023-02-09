E78 Partners Announces Strategic Acquisition of Tax and Accounting Firm Stern Cassello & Associates

Stern Cassello expands E78's suite of services, addressing the wide spectrum of income tax issues facing middle-market companies, financial sponsors and high net worth individuals

OAKBROOK, Ill, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners, a leading provider of finance, accounting and technology solutions for middle-market businesses and financial sponsors, announced today that it has acquired Stern Cassello & Associates, a Chicago-based firm providing tax consulting, compliance and related accounting services to individuals, partnerships, limited liability companies, closely held corporations, trusts and estates, as well as fund administration and accounting services to private equity and venture capital funds. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

E78 Partners - professional services by PE professionals, for PE professionals. Learn more online at www.e78partners.com. (PRNewsfoto/E78 Partners) (PRNewswire)

Stern Cassello's tax expertise enhances E78's extensive range of finance, accounting and technology solutions.

Stern Cassello & Associates will operate as part of E78's Fund Solutions business unit, which offers highly technical and strategic outsourced CFO, COO and CCO services, regulatory and compliance solutions, fund administration support and fully managed financial and investor reporting services to private investment funds.

"We are delighted to welcome Jim Stern, Sam Cassello, Ofelia Sanchez and the entire Stern Cassello team to E78 Partners. For over three decades, they have earned a reputation as highly specialized tax professionals who understand the myriad of complex challenges partnerships and corporations face, especially those operating in the alternative investment fund industries, and we expect that proficiency to serve as a key component of our broader fund services offering," said John Signa, founder and CEO of E78 Partners. "This is the tenth acquisition that E78 has made over the past three years, but it's the first of its kind in that we can now offer our clients strategic tax consulting and income tax preparation services, a highly sought-after capability that adds to our already comprehensive suite of services."

"Our goal is to function as a true single-source partner to our clients," said Vincent Calcagno, Executive Managing Director for E78's Fund Solutions practice. "With Stern Cassello as part of our organization, we are now singularly able to address virtually any challenge or concern a private equity industry executive or family office may have, making us an indispensable business partner in their ongoing success."

E78 has made a vigorous acquisition strategy the centerpiece of its effort to enhance its position as an industry leader in the private equity market space, and the company intends to continue integrating like-minded entrepreneurial businesses in the months and years ahead. With the support and financial backing of its sponsor Further Global, E78 has built a healthy pipeline of potential partners that can provide services that complement or expand its current offerings. A key consideration for any company that may become part of the E78 family is that they share E78's client-focused culture, with an understanding that their utility lies directly in their ability to drive value for the teams they serve.

"We knew this transaction was right for us because both of our organizations share a common vision for what real partnership looks like," said Jim Stern, founder and partner of Stern Cassello and Associates. "In almost no time at all, we feel like we've been working together for decades, and that cohesion and camaraderie is a real testimony to how they've built their business. We're excited to be part of E78's upward trajectory, and we're eager to leverage the resources that E78 makes available for the benefit of our clients."

More information about E78 can be found at E78partners.com. More about Stern Cassello and Associates is available at sterncassello.com.

About E78 Partners

E78 partners with portfolio companies and their financial sponsors to deliver enterprise solutions that improve the efficiency and performance of their finance operations. E78 provides a comprehensive suite of accounting, finance, technology, outsourcing and cost management solutions that improve performance, drive growth and help achieve clients' goals. The company was founded in 2016 and has more than 350 senior professionals. For more information, visit e78partners.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS & INQUIRIES

PRESS INQUIRIES

Scott Raspa

Senior Director

sraspa@e78partners.com

M&A INQUIRIES

John Signa

Chief Executive Officer

jsigna@e78partners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE E78 Partners