Skillable Adds Another Enterprise Learning Industry Veteran to Leadership Team and Secures Capital to Fuel Expansion into Enterprise Learning Market

Danny Abdo, former Senior Vice President at Degreed, joins Skillable as Shamrock Capital invests additional growth capital into the company

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillable, a platform provider that enables Learning & Development, Talent and Recruiting teams to assess, develop and validate digital skills with hands-on experiences, today announced that Danny Abdo, former Senior Vice President of Global Business Solutions for Degreed, has joined its leadership team as Chief Operations Officer.

Danny joins Skillable just four months after Chris McCarthy, former Chief Executive Officer of Degreed, was named CEO . Together, Chris and Danny bring the industry expertise, experience and skillsets that will enable Skillable to expand its products and services as well as support growing customer needs.

"Danny is an incredible addition to Team Skillable. His career over the last 20 years has put him at the forefront of every major enterprise learning transformation," said Chris. "From learning management systems to learner experience platforms, Danny has been part of the strategic planning, implementation and successes for numerous organizations. Danny now joins Skillable at a pivotal time as we bring scalable hands-on experiences and validated skills to the enterprise."

"The ability to assess, develop and validate digital skills through hands-on experiences has been a gap in the skills ecosystem for too long," shared Danny. "Delivering these high-touch experiences at scale will be incredibly valuable to Learning, Talent and Recruiting functions. The largest software companies in the world have long understood the power of Skillable's solutions and I cannot wait to bring this capability to enterprises of all types."

The continued expansion of the leadership team has also been met with a fresh round of growth capital from Shamrock Capital, the Los Angeles-based investment firm that made its initial investment in Skillable in March 2021. The add-on investment from Shamrock will fuel Skillable's expansion into the enterprise learning and talent market as well as continued growth of the company.

"The addition of Danny as Chief Operations Officer underscores Skillable's commitment to exceptional leadership across the organization," says Mike Wilkins, Partner at Shamrock Capital. "We couldn't be more excited to support the ongoing efforts of Skillable and the unprecedented opportunity that exists for validated and challenge-centric hands-on learning experiences."

It's time to see what modern hands-on learning looks like. Meet Skillable .

About Skillable

A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated learning experiences will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas and Skillsoft trust Skillable to deliver hands-on learning experiences at scale. Skillable has delivered on that promise by supporting more than one million new learners in 2022 and over 25 million learning experiences in its tenure. Learn more at skillable.com .

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments, as well as ownership and financing of content and media rights. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth and pension funds. Shamrock Capital partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com .

