STAGWELL (STGW) GLOBAL OMNICHANNEL MEDIA AGENCY ASSEMBLY IS NAMED U.S. MEDIA AGENCY OF RECORD FOR T. ROWE PRICE

Assembly will partner with T. Rowe Price to deliver a refreshed brand and an enhanced connected customer experience.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has been named the Media Agency of Record for leading global investment management firm, T. Rowe Price. Assembly will lead T. Rowe Price's omnichannel media program across the U.S., with a focus on driving value across their full product set to both new and existing customers and delivering an overall more integrated customer experience.

T. Rowe Price has long prided itself on thinking and being client-first in all of its activities. As a reflection of its longstanding fiduciary culture, T. Rowe Price was honored with the 2020 U.S. Morningstar Exemplary Stewardship award, given by the investment research firm Morningstar. In its agency search, T. Rowe Price sought an agency partner that could deliver a full-service solution, powered by innovative strategic media planning and market-leading data and technology capabilities.

"As the media landscape has evolved, our own media programs have become far more complex, driving the need to develop a more tailored roadmap to ensure we're being thoughtful, impactful, and future-ready," said Theresa McLaughlin, T. Rowe Price Head of Global Marketing. "Through their detailed and integrated approach, Assembly has shown it can help us effectively navigate this complexity and elevate our brand engage with our customers across in new and creative ways."

Assembly North America President, Valerie Davis, added, "We're extremely proud to partner with T. Rowe Price to help them better connect with consumers through a methodology that balances brand building and media performance – both aimed to help their business grow. We're excited to work together on a more nuanced audience approach, as well bring some of our best-in-class technology to strengthen T. Rowe Price's media program and help them to be more future-proofed."

Assembly's appointment is effective January 2023. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

