Bright Scholar Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

FOSHAN, China, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 10, 2023. At the meeting, the shareholders resolved by ordinary resolutions to (1) remove Mr. Junli He as a director of the Company, (2) remove Mr. Peter Andrew Schloss as a director of the Company and as a member of each of the audit committee, the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), and (3) remove Mr. Ronald J. Packard as a director of the Company and as a member of the audit committee of the Board, in each case effective on February 10, 2023. In connection with the change to the composition of the Board, Mr. Junli He's employment with the Company was terminated on January 10, 2023.

The Company is actively seeking new member(s) to join the Board.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

