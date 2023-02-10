Integreon Launches Breakthrough Cyber Incident Response Offering with Development of AI-Based Review and Integration of RadarFirst

Cyber Incident Response Innovations Deliver Significant Efficiency and Time Savings

FARGO, N.D. and LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integreon , a trusted worldwide provider of tech-enabled legal and business outsourced services, announced today the development of CyberHawk-AI, an advanced automated technology that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the process of extracting and analyzing sensitive data following cyber breaches. This industry-first technology will be integrated into their cyber response workflow to significantly reduce the manual effort in preparation for breach notification. Integreon also announced its partnership with RadarFirst , a leader in privacy incident management whose patented risk assessment technology automates privacy risk assessments to deliver consistent, actionable breach notification guidance for all relevant regulations.

Integreon's CyberHawk-AI is a machine learning-based BoT designed to expedite the review process for potentially compromised data while improving accuracy and overall efficiency. This solution, developed by Integreon's i-Lab technology enablement team, learns and subsequently identifies patterns of frequently compromised information. The BoT quickly highlights these patterns and automates the first pass review of documents to identify personally identifiable information. Automated first-pass review, followed by next-level review and quality checks conducted by cyber review experts, allows Integreon to reduce turnaround times while ensuring accuracy. This new software is the first technology in the cyber incident response space to utilize machine learning, human-in-the-loop (HITL) and a reinforced training module.

"This groundbreaking technology helps Integreon better address our clients' concerns and demands, advances the tech-enablement of our services and drives greater innovation," said Subroto Mukerji, Chief Executive Officer of Integreon. "As technology and our industry continue to evolve, we will lead the way and maintain the high quality of services that we are known for."

Integreon applies cyber-specific processes and best-in-breed technology to offer a true end-to-end cyber incident response (CIR) solution that spans data mining, review, consolidated entity list (CEL) preparation, notification preparation applying jurisdictional requirements and breach notification. RadarFirst uses software as a service (SaaS) technology to automate privacy risk assessment and maps a risk of harm analysis directly to relevant jurisdictions with clear breach notification obligations, notification timelines and applicable points of contact, replacing significant manual effort by breach counsel.

With the integration of RadarFirst, Integreon automatically uploads the Consolidated Entity List (CEL) and enters information about the breach into RadarFirst's SaaS software, and based on jurisdictional notification requirements, the platform highlights and creates a notification prioritization. This joint offering arms breach coaches with a powerful tool to cost-effectively and quickly give clients a roadmap to meet their post breach obligations. Previously, significant time and resources were spent analyzing the data to then determine compliance with regulatory jurisdictions. Given it significantly reduces manual effort, law firms will be able to assume more client work and avoid resource shortfalls. Insurance companies are promoting its use given the significant impact on costs.

"The integration of RadarFirst's industry-leading privacy incident management solution with Integreon's CyberHawk-AI technology has created a powerful, end-to-end solution solving for the growing demands on global privacy teams." Don India, CEO of RadarFirst said. "RadarFirst and Integreon both understand the complexities of data breach resolution and are committed to streamlining incident management. This is a natural partnership where we will be able to increase accessibility to our solution – helping organizations of all sizes accelerate efficiency and build customer trust."

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of creative, business, and legal outsourced services to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 3,500+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 50+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital , a leading New York-based private equity firm that has invested approximately $2.7 billion of equity capital since inception.

About RadarFirst

RadarFirst offers innovative software solutions to data privacy challenges in today's increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations. With RadarFirst's patented SaaS-based incident management platform, organizations make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in a fraction of the time. The Radar Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification recommendations to help ensure compliance with data breach laws and contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident management. To learn more about simplifying your incident management visit radarfirst.com .

