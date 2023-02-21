Acumatica Teams with Professional Golfer Jessica Korda

Cloud ERP Provider Launches Partnership with Top-ranked Professional Golfer for Upcoming LPGA Seasons

KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an award-winning cloud ERP company, today announced a two-year partnership with Jessica Korda, a highly ranked professional golfer with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). The company formed this agreement given Korda's impressive performance on the golf course and Acumatica's commitment to delivering high-performance solutions that help businesses modernize processes and increase revenue.

Jessica Korda, top-ranked professional golfer (PRNewswire)

Korda has been one of the best golfers on the LPGA since she turned pro in 2011. She has 50 career top-10 finishes and six career victories. She holds a Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking of 18. She has played in three Solheim Cups (2013, 2019 and 2021) and in the 2020 Olympics. She recently finished runner up at the 2022 Chevron Championship, the first major of the season.

"As a professional golfer, I'm always looking for ways to optimize my performance on and off the course," said Korda. "Acumatica is a great partner for me because it values performance and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Not only that, but Acumatica also holds values such as resilience and inclusion that resonate deeply with me. I'm proud to wear Acumatica's logo as I compete in LPGA tournaments worldwide."

Acumatica CEO John Case noted this partnership during his keynote presentation at the company's annual Summit event in January. The collaboration with Korda builds upon Acumatica's efforts to grow its community, broaden its impact and deepen its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as demonstrated in its two previous partnerships with Paretta Autosport and Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022.

"We're thrilled to have Jessica Korda representing Acumatica on the golf course. She embodies qualities that are important to us: hard work, perseverance, continuous improvement and consistent performance," said Case. "Through this agreement, we have an opportunity to reach new audiences and further demonstrate the impact that our business solutions can have on companies across industries. We are excited to support Jessica in her pursuits on and off the course and look forward to the positive impact that this partnership will have on both of our communities."

Acumatica is excited to include its community in this partnership by extending invitations to various hosted events at the upcoming LPGA tournaments.

