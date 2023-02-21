MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER AND RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer (MLS) and RBC Wealth Management today announced a new multi-year partnership in the U.S. The partnership provides RBC Wealth Management an array of opportunities to engage with the League's multigenerational and multicultural fan base, while raising the profile of soccer and tapping in to the momentum behind MLS and the sport in the run-up to the World Cup in North America in 2026.

Major League Soccer and RBC Wealth Management today announced a new multi-year partnership in the U.S. The partnership provides RBC Wealth Management an array of opportunities to engage with the League’s multigenerational and multicultural fan base, while raising the profile of soccer and tapping in to the momentum behind MLS and the sport in the run-up to the World Cup in North America in 2026. (PRNewswire)

Through the partnership, RBC Wealth Management will have a presence at MLS Player Engagement events and provide a variety of workshops and educational opportunities for players. Additionally, RBC Wealth Management's MLS partnership will include brand integration across platforms, including streaming, digital, in-stadium and on-site activation at marquee MLS events.

RBC Wealth Management and MLS will work together to create opportunities to grow the game and strengthen our positive impact in the communities where we live and work. MLS WORKS – the League's social responsibility platform – and RBC Wealth Management are partnering to bring the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Soccer for Success after-school program to approximately 500 kids annually. Soccer for Success is led by coach-mentors who are trained to support children's personal growth beyond sports. Independent studies have shown that the program improves health outcomes and leads to improved social and emotional well-being.

"Major League Soccer is proud to announce this important new partnership with RBC Wealth Management," said Gary Stevenson, MLS Deputy Commissioner, and President and Managing Director of MLS Business Ventures. "We look forward to helping RBC Wealth Management grow its business across the U.S. and we're excited about the engagement opportunities they'll have with our players and soccer community during this explosive time of growth for the League."

"With soccer's popularity rising among younger sports fans, we're excited to bring the RBC Wealth Management brand to the next generation of investors," said Michael Armstrong, CEO of RBC Wealth Management – U.S. "It's time for everyone to see what our clients and colleagues already know. Our firm is dedicated to helping clients thrive and communities prosper."

"RBC Wealth Management has branches across the U.S., including every market with a Major League Soccer team," added Tom Sagissor, President, RBC Wealth Management – U.S. "This partnership gives us an exciting opportunity to amplify our brand and connect with the most diverse fan base in the U.S."

The announcement of the partnership between MLS and RBC Wealth Management arrives during a period of tremendous momentum behind the sport of soccer in North America, as Major League Soccer enters its 28th season this month and the excitement continues to build on the path to the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer — celebrating its 28th season in 2023 — features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2023 expansion team St. Louis CITY SC. Starting on February 1, 2023, all MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass will feature the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

ABOUT RBC Wealth Management:

In the United States, RBC Wealth Management operates as a division of RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Founded in 1909, RBC Wealth Management is a member of the New York Stock Exchange, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, and other major securities exchanges. RBC Wealth Management has $489 billion in total client assets with more than 2,100 financial advisors operating in 186 locations in 42 states.

Contacts:

Major League Soccer

Angela Alfano

Angela.Alfano@MLSsoccer.com

RBC Wealth Management

Megan Boldt

Megan.Boldt@rbc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Major League Soccer