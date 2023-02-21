Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Sponsors Professional Golfer Ayaka Furue During 2023 LPGA Tour

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, today announced its sponsorship of Professional Golfer – Ayaka Furue – who will compete in the upcoming 2023 Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Through the sponsorship, Furue will serve as a brand ambassador for Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas in addition to its parent-company Mitsubishi Logisnext and dealer Equipment Depot. Furue will make global appearances on behalf of the company and wear the Logisnext logo while competing on the tour throughout 2023.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to sponsor Ayaka Furue, who is an accomplished athlete on the LPGA Tour," said Ken Barina, president of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Her character, drive and commitment are shared values of Logisnext, and we look forward to supporting her on this year's tour. We are proud to take part in such an exciting world-class event and look forward to the upcoming season."

In 2022, Furue shifted her career focus to the United States. She is the winner of the 2022 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open and a seven-time winner in the Japanese Ladies Professional Golf Association (JLPGA), taking place from 2019 – 2021. She currently ranks 23rd in the World.

"I grew up with the drive for progress and admire Logisnext's commitment to Move The World Forward," Furue said. "I'm very excited to partner together to build and advance the LPGA and empower future athletes. I appreciate the company's support in helping me to progress in my profession."

This is Mitsubishi Logisnext America's first pro-sports sponsorship involvement associated with supporting LPGA's mission to empower, inspire and transform the lives of girls and women through the game of golf.

Logisnext's long-standing community relations program focuses on driving positive change in the world and the local communities it serves. In addition to this sponsorship, Logisnext has been a proud supporter of other educational and community activities over the years, including serving as the Official Lift Truck Provider for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo™ – a charitable organization benefiting youth and education – as well as other non-profits such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Houston Food Bank, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This year also marks Logisnext's 19th annual Cat® Lift Trucks Scholarship Program, supporting high-school seniors in pursuing higher education.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

