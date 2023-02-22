Cox Automotive Forecast: February New-Vehicle Sales Expected to Increase Year Over Year, Thanks to Improving Inventory, Fleet Sales Gains

Annual new-vehicle sales pace in February is expected to finish near 14.4 million, up 0.7 million from last February's 13.7 million pace but down from January's 15.7 million level.

Improved inventory is expected to contribute to a true volume gain compared to February 2022's supply-constrained market.

February sales volume is expected to rise 4.0% from one year ago and reach 1.105 million units. This is also a 3.9% increase from January, which also had 24 selling days.

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New-vehicle sales in February are forecast to show a modest gain when announced next week, an improvement over last February's supply-constrained market. Sales are expected to increase nearly 4% from last year and last month – a true volume gain by comparison since there are 24 selling days in each month. However, the February 2023 auto sales pace, or seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), is expected to reach 14.4 million, a decline from January's surprisingly strong 15.7 million level. With elevated auto loan rates and persistent inflation, a sales pace decline from January was expected.

Cox Automotive forecasts a sales volume gain for new vehicles due to improved inventory and higher fleet sales.

Affordability is a growing headwind for vehicle buyers but is impacting new and used sales differently as the spring season approaches. According to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "We have diverging markets today. New-vehicle prices remain high while used retail prices are now in decline. New inventory is slowly stabilizing while used supply is falling. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see this situation change later in the spring. With many affordability-seeking vehicle buyers leaving the new market for the used, dealers may find they have too little used inventory, and price declines may reverse. And, OEMs may find they have too much new-vehicle inventory and be forced to be more aggressive with incentives to boost sales."

February 2023 Sales Forecast Highlights

Light vehicle sales are expected to finish near 1.105 million, a 3.9% rise from last month and a 4.0% increase from February 2022 .

The SAAR in February 2023 is estimated to be 14.4 million, above last February's 13.7 million level but down from January's 15.7 million pace.

Fleet sales are expected to show strong year-over-year gains over February 2022's inventory-limited market.

February 2023 has 24 selling days, equal to both February 2022 and January 2023 .

February 2023 Sales Forecast



Sales Forecast1 Market Share

Segment Feb-23 Feb-22 Jan-23 YOY% MOM% Feb-23 Jan-23 MOM

Mid-Size Car 65,000 60,935 63,695 6.7 % 2.0 % 5.9 % 6.0 % -0.1 %

Compact Car 60,000 70,803 59,851 -15.3 % 0.2 % 5.4 % 5.6 % -0.2 %

Compact SUV/Crossover 155,000 162,892 148,105 -4.8 % 4.7 % 14.0 % 13.9 % 0.1 %

Full-Size Pickup Truck 160,000 152,886 153,958 4.7 % 3.9 % 14.5 % 14.5 % 0.0 %

Mid-Size SUV/Crossover 190,000 193,152 180,812 -1.6 % 5.1 % 17.2 % 17.0 % 0.2 %

Grand Total2 1,105,000 1,062,812 1,063,875 4.0 % 3.9 %









1 Cox Automotive Industry Insights data

2 Total includes segments not shown

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

