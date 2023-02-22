HUB INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES GLOBAL RISK SOLUTIONS PRACTICE

Deepens International Insurance and Complex Risk Advisory Services as Clients Face an Increasingly Global Risk Environment

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm, announced today the launch of its Global Risk Solutions Practice, which expands HUB's capabilities to provide insurance and complex risk advisory services to multinational and global clients.

"HUB's Global Risk Practice extends our services and offerings to support clients who continue to expand and operate across borders where risk is becoming more complex," said Marc Cohen, President & CEO of HUB. "We continue to look for ways to provide innovative strategies and tailored solutions to support our clients anywhere in the world and mitigate their risks."

William Mulé, HUB Executive Vice President, will lead the practice and work alongside Mary-Beth Hahn, HUB Complex Risk Practice Leader. Mulé has 25 years of experience managing large global programs and servicing multinational accounts, building international programs and services, and finding new and innovative solutions for global clients.

The global business community is increasingly complex and can be difficult to navigate. Organizations operating in multiple countries need to be prepared to manage their risk. HUB's Global Risk Solutions practice, with its global partners, specializes in managing complex risk across North America and in over 100 territories throughout Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the Middle East and South America. The network of global insurance specialists creates tailored solutions that meet country-specific requirements while reducing the total cost of risk.

"The changing global risk landscape is outpacing our clients' preparedness, and HUB is committed to being the trusted partner clients are seeking to assist with their international geographic risk management needs," said Mulé. "The Global Risk Solutions practice will help clients strengthen their resiliency and agility when navigating the complex and uncertain risk landscape to create long-term sustainability."

