Ceribell Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Groundbreaking Point-of-Care EEG Technology Propels Ceribell to Rank Among Top 10 Most Innovative Medical Device Companies of the Year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc., developer of the world's first brain monitor for point-of-care seizure detection, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

The Ceribell system can be quickly and easily applied to a patient by any healthcare provider and delivers brain monitoring results within minutes. (PRNewswire)

Each year, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list identifies products, services, and initiatives from around the globe that are poised to have a transformative impact across all sectors of the economy. Ceribell joins the ranks of Microsoft, OpenAI, Stripe, Spotify, Seegene, and others that Fast Company has recognized for paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow.

Designed for rapid set-up and assessment by any healthcare provider, the Ceribell Point-of-Care EEG allows clinicians to know within five minutes if their patients are having non-convulsive seizures. One third of neurological critical care patients are at risk for non-convulsive seizures, which can quickly cause permanent brain injury1 and increased rates of mortality2. The only way to identify these "silent seizures" is with EEG1, yet it can take hours or days for patients to be assessed with a conventional EEG system. Ceribell addresses this need. Powered by AI, Ceribell delivers real-time seizure monitoring and alerts 24/7, enabling rapid and precise treatment of patients with suspected non-convulsive seizures.

"With an unparalleled combination of machine learning and ease of use, Ceribell empowers healthcare providers to quickly and confidently make decisions, setting a new standard of care for critically ill patients," said Jane Chao, Ph.D., Ceribell's Co-founder and CEO, "We are honored to receive this recognition and hope that it will further support our efforts to improve access to EEG and benefit more patients."

In contrast to large conventional EEG equipment, the Ceribell system is comprised of a handheld recorder and a headband that can be easily used at the patient's bedside. Specialized personnel are required to use a conventional EEG system, however with Ceribell any trained healthcare provider can use the device to detect or rule-out suspected seizures with remarkable accuracy. Leveraging technological innovation to drive efficiency, hospitals across the country have reduced the number of patient transfers, shortened length of hospital stay, as well as improved resource allocation.

In 2022, Ceribell received Breakthrough Device Designation for its delirium indication from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Referred to as "acute brain failure," delirium is sometimes the only indicator of ongoing brain injury. In studies evaluating current practices for recognizing delirium in critical care settings, over half of patients with delirium were not correctly diagnosed3. Ceribell is the first and only device to have received an FDA Breakthrough Designation for the screening and monitoring of delirium.

References

About Ceribell

Ceribell, Inc. (www.ceribell.com), is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. Ceribell deploys a cloud-linked, portable electroencephalogram (EEG) device to assess brain waves in minutes to identify the occurrence of suspected seizures in emergency rooms and intensive care units. The Ceribell system can be quickly and easily applied to a patient by any healthcare provider and delivers brain monitoring results within minutes. Ceribell is focused on making EEG widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions for patients at risk for seizures. The Ceribell EEG System first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2008, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies (MIC) has been the definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with their sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

CONTACT: Corrie Rose, press@ceribell.com

Ceribell (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.