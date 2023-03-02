Industry's Premier Event for Confidential Computing Announces Keynote Speakers

Microsoft and Intel CTOs to keynote at OC3, the world's leading event for confidential computing, and joined by technologists from Google, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, NVIDIA, SUSE and others

BOCHUM, Germany, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Confidential Computing Conference (OC3) today is announcing its keynote speakers and full schedule for the world's premier event dedicated to the advancement and development of confidential computing technologies.

This free event will take place virtually on March 15, 2023 from 8 am to 3 pm PT. It is hosted by Edgeless Systems, which is advancing confidential computing to turn the public cloud into the safest place for sensitive data. This is the third year of the event, which is expected to host more than 1200 attendees and include a variety of new product announcements.

OC3 will feature two keynote speakers and a keynote panel:

Greg Lavender , CTO at Intel, will discuss how confidential computing is moving from niche to mainstream.

Felix Schuster , CEO at Edgeless Systems will open the event and discuss the state of confidential computing.

Mark Russinovich , CTO at Microsoft Azure, will lead a panel discussion with CTOs from AMD, Nvidia and Intel about what is and isn't confidential computing. What is and what is not confidential computing.

"We're incredibly excited to host OC3 again this year, bringing together industry, academia and the open source community to explore how confidential computing can transform the way we think about privacy and security in the digital age," said Felix Schuster, CEO at Edgeless Systems - the organizers of OC3. "This event has become the de facto place to hear from the best experts in confidential computing talking about the most important advances that will shape all of our work in the months and years ahead."

OC3 brings together experts from academia, industry and the open source community to discuss the development and deployment of confidential computing technologies. Confidential computing refers to the secure processing of sensitive data within a trusted execution environment, such as a secure enclave, where the data is encrypted and isolated from the rest of the system. The goal of confidential computing is to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, even when the data is being processed. The conference provides a space for experts to exchange ideas, share their research and development work and collaborate on solutions to some of the most pressing privacy and security challenges facing organizations today.

OC3 includes four main categories of talks: conference comes with top talks in 4 main categories: technical foundations; apps & solutions; cloud native; and attestation. Speakers are world-class experts from the most innovative technology companies and attendees will get direct access to their knowledge through interactive Q&A sessions and panel discussions.

About Edgeless Systems

Edgeless Systems develops leading open source software for confidential computing to make the cloud the safest place for sensitive data. Edgeless Systems' Constellation is the first Kubernetes platform to ensure that hackers, cloud admins and foreign governments cannot access any data. The company was founded in 2020 by industry experts in Bochum, Germany, and has renowned investors and customers such as the Swiss stock exchange SIX and Bosch. For more information, please visit: https://www.edgeless.systems/

