Vail Resorts to Launch Hands-Free Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket on New 'My Epic' App for the 2023/24 Winter Season

New app to make your phone your ticket to the slopes

Epic Passes for the 2023/24 season will go on sale March 7

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the week before its 2023/24 Epic Passes go on sale March 7, Vail Resorts today shared its upcoming Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket technology will be available to guests on a new My Epic app coming in the fall of 2023. This announcement represents the company's continued investment in the future of the sport by leveraging impactful digital innovation to deliver a great guest experience on-mountain.

Vail_Dunn (PRNewswire)

"With Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket on the new My Epic app, your phone becomes your ticket to the slopes," said Tim April, chief information officer of Vail Resorts. "This innovation reflects our commitment to harnessing technology to improve your experience, making it easier to get you on the mountain faster and then help you have the best day exploring."

Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket will be available for the 2023/24 winter season at Vail Resorts' U.S. resorts, with availability at Whistler Blackcomb to follow in future seasons. The new technology will allow guests to buy their pass or lift ticket online, activate and store it on their phone in the new My Epic app, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free, via Bluetooth® technology designed for low energy usage. This reduces the need to visit the ticket window or wait to receive a pass or lift ticket in the mail. In support of the company's Commitment to Zero sustainability commitment, this change over time will also reduce the waste created by plastic cards and RFID chips.

Even after the feature is launched, Vail Resorts will continue to have plastic cards available to any guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass or lift ticket. The company will also activate the plastic cards of renewing pass holders and mail plastic cards to all new guests for the 2023/24 season, as part of the transition to Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket.

Mobile Pass & Mobile Lift Ticket will be available in the new My Epic app, replacing EpicMix as a new comprehensive app in the fall of 2023. Other features on the new app will include:

Interactive trail maps with GPS location tracking

Real-time and predictive lift line wait times

Personalized stats, including vertical feet, number of lift rides and other data

My Account and pass information, including resort access and any restricted dates associated with your pass

Mountain and resort alerts, including operational information like grooming updates, terrain status, snow reports and base conditions

Direct access to ski patrol for emergency situations

Weather updates, snow cams and more

Resort Charge to pay for in-resort purchases, and apply eligible Epic Mountain Rewards discounts, by scanning a barcode

My Epic will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play App Store in the fall of 2023. Current EpicMix users can simply update the app on their mobile device, and they will see their existing personalized stats imported over – no data lost.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.