HENNESSY AND MGM DEBUT REAL-LIFE DELPHI BOXING ACADEMY ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE INSPIRED BY THE UPCOMING MAJOR MOTION PICTURE FILM

The Delphi Boxing Academy Pop-Up Event Marks the Launch of Hennessy Legacy Makers Initiative in Honor of Black Representation in Film

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of their collaboration, Hennessy and MGM have created the ultimate fan experience for the upcoming feature film, Creed III opening in theaters and IMAX today. The two powerhouse brands have come together to open a real-life replica of Adonis Creed's Delphi Boxing Academy from Creed III. Known for collaborations with boxing legends, Hennessy's brand presence in boxing blends seamlessly with one of the biggest boxing films of this generation.

This weekend, the world of Creed will come to life with the Delphi Boxing Academy Pop-up from March 4th, 2023 through March 5th, 2023 at 900 Fairfax Ave in West Hollywood, CA. In the film, Adonis Creed uses the gym to train before his biggest moments and toughest opponents, and now fans will have the opportunity to step into the ring and train like Adonis. Upon arrival, visitors will be immersed into the world of Creed III, where they will have the opportunity to explore the themed gym and witness iconic sparring matches with influential figures in boxing, plus interact with boxing props and capture interactive photos, all inspired by iconic scenes featured in the new film.

Hennessy and MGM held an invite-only reception to commemorate the opening of the pop-up last night in West Hollywood. Film industry leaders and executives, influential voices, media, and local celebrities were in attendance. During the event, attendees received a first look of the pop-up experience and the debut of the Hennessy Legacy Makers initiative, which celebrates rising Black filmmakers redefining the film industry. Hennessy spotlighted short films by three filmmakers that told their personal stories of perseverance and commitment to perfecting their craft. These creators handpicked by Hennessy include: Diana Ali Chire, Walter Thompson-Hernandez, Tevin J Tavares, Ngina Bowen, Gavin "Mizzle" Matheiu, and Chad Easterling.

"At Hennessy, we know the world of boxing is a compelling opportunity for our brand, given the sport's highly engaged and passionate audience. This allows us to create unique cultural moments such as the Legacy Makers Initiative, enticing audiences who want to know more about Black creatives and behind-the-scenes moments from Creed III," said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy US.

The world of boxing is a global champions' arena for brands like Hennessy who capture its stories of greatness, grit, and luxury. Hennessy has been strategically integrated into the world of boxing for six years, recognizing the power that this sport has on culture and audiences from around the globe. From Canelo to Adonis to the rising filmmakers paving their way, Hennessy understands and elevates the pursuit of champions to "Never stop. Never settle." The brand understands and celebrates a culture that forges true legends being present in epic moments in boxing history, like the iconic premiere of Creed III this weekend. Learn more at www.hennessy.com/en-us/stories/hennessy-x-creed-iii

About Hennessy

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area. As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

ABOUT CREED III: In Theaters and IMAX March 3

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut.

Directed by: Michael B. Jordan

Screenplay by: Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Story by: Ryan Coogler and Keenan Coogler & Zach Baylin

Produced by: Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, p.g.a., Michael B. Jordan, p.g.a., Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman, Sylvester Stallone

Executive Producers: Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Nicolas Stern, Adam Rosenberg

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Mila Davis-Kent, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad

