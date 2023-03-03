Home Chef Plans New Production and Distribution Facility in Baltimore

The Maryland location will be the meal solutions company's first East Coast center

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, the leading meal solutions brand available online and in retail, plans to open its fourth production facility in Baltimore this summer. The new center at 1701 East Patapsco Avenue will create more than 500 jobs in Baltimore by 2024 and will be Home Chef's first East Coast site to provide meals to the company's growing customer base.

"Our new facility will put us even closer to our customers, allowing us to deliver fresher ingredients and a wider range of meal options to East Coast homes," said Erik Jensen, Home Chef's CEO. "Maryland is a great place for our first home in this part of the country, and we look forward to making a positive impact in the Baltimore community."

The new Baltimore facility will be Home Chef's largest by volume, accounting for more than 30% of Home Chef's meal solutions delivered nationwide. The production and distribution center was designed specifically to meet Home Chef's high food safety standards and will provide increased efficiencies for docking, storage, and facility flow.

Home Chef offers approachable, tasty recipes in many formats – from Classic Meal Kits to minimal-mess Oven-Ready and Fast & Fresh meals, family-friendly options, and Culinary Collection recipes for more adventurous home cooks – plus add-ons like protein packs, beverages, salads, desserts, and more. Home Chef's new 170,000-square-foot space will accommodate the brand's online meal delivery service, which rotates more than 30 meal options weekly.

"Home Chef's move to Baltimore City to expand its manufacturing and distribution center is yet another example of how the city's strategic location and easy access via rail, highway, port and air makes it a great manufacturing and logistics hub," said Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation. "We are excited to see Home Chef grow in Baltimore and offer city residents employment."

The Maryland Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund (MEDAAF), and Baltimore Development Corporation, worked proactively with Home Chef to assist with project costs, location services, and more.

"Home Chef's entrance into Maryland will help diversify the state's business community, expand local job opportunities, and reflect new investment in Maryland's economic competitiveness," said Governor Wes Moore. "We are working diligently with our partners across the state and in local communities to create work, wages, and wealth for all Marylanders and believe deeply in the potential and opportunities that lie ahead for Baltimore City."

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Maryland Commerce

The Maryland Department of Commerce stimulates private investment and creates jobs by attracting new businesses, encouraging the expansion and retention of existing companies, and providing financial assistance to Maryland companies. The Department promotes the State's many economic advantages and markets local products and services at home and abroad to spur economic development and international investment, trade and tourism. Because they are major economic generators, the Department also supports the arts, film production, sports and other special events. For more information, visit commerce.maryland.gov .

