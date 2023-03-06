K-SWISS LAUNCHES PREMIUM FOOTWEAR COLLABORATION WITH NEW YORK MENSWEAR BRAND CORRIDOR ALONGSIDE CREATIVE CAMPAIGN ON RACQUET MAGAZINE

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Swiss , the iconic American heritage Tennis brand, is thrilled to announce its premium footwear collection with New York-based men's clothing brand, Corridor, through a creative editorial campaign in Racquet magazine. The unisex footwear collection consists of both the performance tennis shoe SpeedTrac at $140, and heritage tennis shoe the Classic 66 at $90, sizes range from US 3-12. Over the past few years, K-Swiss has made several moves to further improve its position in the tennis world.

"For K-Swiss, the goal was to blend the world of heritage tennis and performance tennis. We have been making tennis shoes since 1966 and continue to provide the best performance products for athletes who compete at the highest level of the sport," says Anna Amador, Vice President of Marketing at K-Swiss, "There's a sweet spot that this collaboration really hits that speaks to what tennis was and what tennis is going to be. Corridor brings another element of styling and perspective that curates a poetic execution, and we absolutely love it."

Corridor's founder Dan Snyder is an avid tennis player and wanted to create a playable performance shoe alongside a sustainable, recycled heritage shoe. The menswear brand initially expressed interest in working with Racquet, and was intrigued by what they represent to the tennis community.

"As an independent media company dedicated to making the tennis space more welcoming, we are so appreciative to work with Corridor—our fellow Brooklyn-based tastemakers—as they collaborate with the stalwart athletics brand K-Swiss," says Caitlin Thompson, Co-Founder of Racquet magazine. The collaboration will have a full creative campaign featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine.

The collaboration products will be available exclusively on KSwiss.com , Corridornyc.com , Corridor retail stores, and select retailers globally. For more information, please visit KSwiss.com , Corridornyc.com , and Racquetmag.com .

ABOUT K-SWISS

From the beginning, K-Swiss was driven by an entrepreneurial spirit when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create a supportive, leather tennis shoe. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

ABOUT CORRIDOR

Corridor is a New York-based, independent brand connecting to love. The clothing is inspired by color, nature, music, spirituality, and New York life. The brand is a collective of artists harmonizing these elements into clothing. The textiles and garments are designed in-house with selectively-partnered, ethical and environmentally sustainable workshops specialized in the best quality weaving, knitting and sewing. Designer Dan Snyder founded the company in 2013 in New York City and his love is in every piece. Corridor's studio is located in Brooklyn with retail locations in NYC and LA, and stockists worldwide.

ABOUT RACQUET

Racquet is a new quarterly magazine that celebrates the art, ideas, style and culture that surround tennis. We fondly remember the swashbuckling sport of the tennis boom of the 1970s and '80s, and we're working to restore some of that swagger to today's game. We work with some of the best writers – those experienced in the tennis conversation, and those who've never covered the sport – as well as celebrated artists and photographers to explore the modern tennis landscape, bringing you something beautiful and meaningful four times a year.

