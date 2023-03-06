Smith+Nephew's VISIONAIRE™ Patient-Specific Instrumentation shown to improve outcome measures for total knee arthroplasty compared with conventional instrumentation

LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces a systemic literature review and meta-analysis1 of its VISIONAIRE Patient-Specific Instrumentation (PSI) showing that its use leads to improvements in alignment accuracy, efficiency in surgical procedures, and reduction in length of hospital stay in comparison with conventional instrumentation.1

Smith+Nephew’s VISIONAIRE Patient-Specific Instrumentation (PRNewswire)

The research was published online by the Archives of Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery. Twenty-five (25) relevant studies were included in the meta-analysis, all of which compared VISIONAIRE PSI-enabled Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA) with conventional instrumentation-enabled TKA. Each study reported on one or more of the following outcome measures: alignment accuracy, intraoperative outcomes (indicative of efficiency), and postoperative outcomes.

The studies demonstrate that, compared to TKA carried out with conventional instrumentation, patients who received VISIONAIRE PSI-enabled TKA experienced the following statistically significant results:

A 40% reduction in the odds of an outlier in the mechanical axis.

More efficient operations, with reductions in operating room time, turnover time, and tourniquet time.

A 53% reduction in the odds of requiring a blood transfusion.

An 11.1% reduction in mean length of hospital stay.

Accurate alignment (+/-3 degrees from neutral) has been shown to correlate with long term arthroplasty survivorship.2-4 This meta-analysis provides evidence of reduced odds of mechanical axis outliers versus conventional instrumentation.

"Utilizing Smith+Nephew's VISIONAIRE preoperative planning and intraoperative cutting guides has allowed me to be more accurate, less invasive, and more efficient with both inpatient and outpatient total knee replacements," commented Dr. Ravi Bashyal, Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Outpatient Hip and Knee Replacement Surgery at NorthShore University HealthSystem. "This has resulted in improved outcomes, streamlined tray utilization, and ultimately a happier, more satisfied surgeon and patients. It's even been shown in a retrospective study that total hospital costs were statistically significantly lower for TKA with VISIONAIRE than TKA without PSI.5"

Smith+Nephew's VISIONAIRE Patient-Specific Instrumentation includes customized cutting guides designed to reduce the number of steps and surgical instruments required for surgery compared to conventional TKA, creating a simplified surgical environment,1,6 with virtually no in-hospital incremental costs for payors, with post-acute cost savings due to a reduction in the likelihood of readmissions.5 The guides are designed from surgeon-specific preferences, then developed by a dedicated engineer, allowing for personalised performance.

To learn more about Smith+Nephew's VISIONAIRE Patient-Specific Instrumentation, please visit https://www.smith-nephew.com/en/health-care-professionals/products/orthopaedics/visionaire

References

Tibesku CO et al. Comparison of clinical outcomes of VISIONAIRE patient–specific instrumentation with conventional instrumentation in total knee arthroplasty: a systematic literature review and meta–analysis. Ach Orthop Trauma Surg. 2022 Jeffery RS et al. Coronal alignment after total knee replacement. J Bone Joint Surg Br. 1991;73(5):709–714 Marimuthu K et al. A multi-planar CT-based comparative analysis of patient-specific cutting guides with conventional instrumentation in total knee arthroplasty. J Arthroplasty. 2014;29(6):1138–1142 Ritter MA et al. Postoperative alignment of total knee replacement. Its effect on survival. Clin Orthop Relat Res. 1994;299:153–6 Thomas S et al. Total hospital costs and readmission rate of Patient-Specific Instrument in total knee arthroplasty patients. J Knee Surg. 2022;35(02):113-121 Abane L et al. A comparison of patient-specific and conventional instrumentation for total knee arthroplasty: A multicentre randomised controlled trial. Bone and Joint Journal. 2015;97(1):56-63 show less

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected revenue growth and trading margins, market trends and our product pipeline are forward-looking statements. Phrases such as "aim", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "well-placed", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "consider" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. For Smith+Nephew, these factors include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19, such as the depth and longevity of its impact, government actions and other restrictive measures taken in response, material delays and cancellations of elective procedures, reduced procedure capacity at medical facilities, restricted access for sales representatives to medical facilities, or our ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of COVID-19; economic and financial conditions in the markets we serve, especially those affecting health care providers, payers and customers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); price levels for established and innovative medical devices; developments in medical technology; regulatory approvals, reimbursement decisions or other government actions; product defects or recalls or other problems with quality management systems or failure to comply with related regulations; litigation relating to patent or other claims; legal compliance risks and related investigative, remedial or enforcement actions; disruption to our supply chain or operations or those of our suppliers (including, without limitation, as a result of COVID-19); competition for qualified personnel; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions, our success in performing due diligence, valuing and integrating acquired businesses; disruption that may result from transactions or other changes we make in our business plans or organisation to adapt to market developments; and numerous other matters that affect us or our markets, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive or reputational nature. Please refer to the documents that Smith+Nephew has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Smith+Nephew's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, for a discussion of certain of these factors. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Smith+Nephew as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Smith+Nephew are qualified by this caution. Smith+Nephew does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances or in Smith+Nephew's expectations.

™Trademark of Smith+Nephew. Certain marks registered US Patent and Trademark Office.

Smith & Nephew logo. (PRNewsFoto/Smith & Nephew) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smith & Nephew plc