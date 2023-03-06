TE Connectivity African Heritage Scholarship Program welcomes nine more students

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another nine students will join TE Connectivity, a world leader in connectors and sensors, this summer as part of its African Heritage Scholarship Program.

The $3.5 million program, now in its second of five years, is an investment in the company's efforts to further diversify its workforce and bring new opportunities in the technology industry to top-performing Black and African American students in the United States.

"It is imperative that we build an inclusive and diverse workforce that allows people from different backgrounds to work together to advance innovation," said CEO Terrence Curtin. "Thanks to the leadership of our African Heritage Employee Resource Group, the scholarship program allows TE to attract a talented group of young people to help us create a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future."

The students will complete 10- to 12-week internships at TE sites throughout the U.S. Upon successful completion of the internship, the students will receive a scholarship of up to $22,500 for their junior year, based on financial need, and will be invited back for a second internship at TE the following summer. The scholarship would then be eligible for renewal for their senior year.

This year's cohort of students join TE from universities across the country: Alabama A&M University, Lawrence Technological University, Louisiana Tech University, North Carolina A&T University, Old Dominion University, Stevenson University, University of Central Florida and University of North Dakota. The interns will work in engineering, product management, marketing, sales and operations.

They will join ten students from the first year of the program returning to TE this summer to complete their second summer internship.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

