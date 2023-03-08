Announcing Salinas Valley Health Rebrand

A New Chapter in a Legacy

SALINAS, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An institution which has served the Monterey County community for 70 years is launching a new chapter in its history with a name change and fresh, bold look. Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System is now Salinas Valley Health.

Salinas Valley Health is a simplification of the former identity and captures the evolution of the healthcare system over the past seven decades and expanded role supporting the overall health of the community. The move forward retains the geographic significance of the Salinas Valley and the single word Health represents both the organization's clinical expertise and community-based health initiatives.

"We are extraordinarily proud of the legacy and impact our organization has had in our community," says Pete Delgado, president/CEO of Salinas Valley Health. "As we rise to meet the promise of an even brighter future, Salinas Valley Health is celebrating the connection between community health and individual well-being. We're rising together in good health."

The look and feel of Salinas Valley Health came to fruition after tremendous input and engagement with community and staff. In recognition of the enormous appreciation Salinas Valley Health has for its dedicated team, the public announcement and unveiling of Salinas Valley Health came during the annual celebration marking National Employee Appreciation Day.

"Today's announcement is years in the making and was delayed as we focused our attention on the pandemic," says Delgado. "The exhaustive care and outreach we provided during COVID-19 only underscores our team's dedication and innovation as we partner with a diverse population to make good health a priority for individuals, families and the communities we serve."

Delgado joined the organization in 2013 and focused on expanding health equity and access initiatives including the Mobile Clinic providing free care in underserved areas, Blue Zones Project Monterey County and the nationally recognized Monterey County Diabetes Collaborative.

About Salinas Valley Health exists to help our community rise through good health. Founded in 1953 as Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System, Salinas Valley Health is comprised of a 263-bed acute care hospital, medical clinics with 300 physicians, a network of urgent care clinics, a rural health clinic in Gonzales, and a Mobile Clinic. Learn more at salinasvalleyhealth.com

