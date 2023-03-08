MILK WANTS TO SPONSOR EVERY WOMAN RUNNING A MARATHON THIS YEAR

Milk's 26.2 Expansion Kicks Off Commitment to ONLY Feature Women In Campaigns To Generate Awareness For Gender Inequality In Sport

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where only 5% of sports media coverage goes to women, Milk (yes, real dairy milk!) is redirecting the spotlight to women not just on International Women's Day but all year long with the launch of 26.2. A powerful, experiential initiative, 26.2 is not only a commitment to sponsor this year's female marathon runners but an effort to generate awareness for the many gender inequalities in sport. As part of the campaign, Milk is launching the Every Women Sponsored Fund in a continued partnership with Girls on the Run International, an organization dedicated to empowering young girls through physical activity - a promise to hero female athletes of every generation.

After sponsoring women runners at the 2022 Marathon in NYC, this year Milk aims to extend support even further, sponsoring every woman running any marathon who signs up for Team Milk. From first time marathon runners to ultra-marathoners, Milk's 26.2 program will spotlight female runners' journeys, provide female-centric training resources, offer nutritional, mental, and physical advice from top sports experts, and include a sponsorship tour, providing on-site support for any women running marathons in Denver, Chicago, and New York Marathons. Milk aims to create a running community for women, powered by women.

The launch of the Every Woman Sponsored fund marks a continued partnership with Girls on the Run. For every woman that signs up for Team Milk, Milk will pledge a donation to this fund with the goal of raising up to $1,000,000 USD to-date. This funding will enable the non-profit to enhance their suite of curricula to further address the root causes of physical, social, and emotional health inequities. When you sign up for Team Milk, your run supports her run.

While 26.2 is a start, inequality affects every sport and Milk aims to be a larger catalyst for change. Milk has always been a champion of female athletes, but this year the industry is making an even bigger commitment. Beginning on International Women's Day, @GonnaNeedMilk is also pledging to only feature women across 100% of its campaigns and content for the year.

"For far too long female athletes have been overlooked and under supported. Our hope is that 26.2 is a reminder that Milk is not only a powerful performance beverage for ALL athletes but an ally when it comes to equality in sport," says MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani. "We recognize that equality doesn't happen overnight but without bold change, progress cannot happen. Our 26.2 program works to shine a light on incredible female runners who are proving to future generations that their dreams matter while also serving as a kickoff to our larger dedication to feature only women in 100% of our campaigns. While we may not be able to bridge the gap alone, we are devoted to doing our part."

"At Girls on the Run, we are committed to inspiring girls to unlock their limitless potential. In a world where nearly only 5% of sports coverage is dedicated to women, it is time for change - it is time to prove to the next generation that their dreams matter," adds Liz Wian, Vice President of Partnerships and Development at Girls on the Run International. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Milk as they launch the Every Woman Sponsored fund to help address the root of gender inequality in sport. In addition to providing an affordable and delicious performance beverage with 13 essential nutrients that active girls need at a crucial growth period, Milk is inspiring girls everywhere to be what they can see, and that is priceless.

26.2 is an equalizer - while the numeric marathon distance is the same for every runner - no matter the gender, when it comes to sponsorships, support, and visibility, women start much further behind. Every woman who devotes the time, strength, pain, and training to get across the finish line deserves to be celebrated. This is why Milk is sponsoring every woman… because every woman is a champion. Milk will be there for everything from the training, to the run, to the recovery because when it comes to 26.2… You're Gonna Need Milk.

To sign up for Team Milk and learn more about Milk's commitment, visit www.GonnaNeedMilk.com/26.2.

About the Milk Processor Education Program

The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is funded by the nation's milk companies, and dedicated to educating consumers and increasing consumption of fluid milk. For more information, visit MilkPEP.org.

About Girls on the Run

Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run, an international nonprofit organization, has now served over 2.25 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Visit www.girlsontherun.org to learn how to get involved in your community.

