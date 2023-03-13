CRESCENT FOODS READY FOR HALAL RAMADAN SALES

Two Specialty Bundles For Multiple Halal Proteins Available Online

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sacred time of Ramadan approaches, Crescent Foods is prepared to help families plan their special meals with bundles of Halal Hand-Cut proteins launching today online, and they've added some exotic and trendy seasonings for a little bit of added flavor.

Ramadan in 2023 is between March 22 through April 21. During this month, Ramadan observers abstain from food and drink, from dawn until sunset, which is intended to help develop self-discipline, strengthen faith, and increase empathy for those less fortunate. The daily fast is broken at sunset.

An estimated 3 million Americans celebrate Ramadan and require Halal proteins. The average basket size at retail for these shoppers is an average of $75 per week. This is an opportunity for brick-and-mortar as well as online grocers to capitalize on servicing a huge population with the items they are seeking during this month.

"Americans observing Ramadan are excited to eat well!" said Amna Haq, Marketing Director for Crescent Foods. "And because proteins during this time are expected to be Halal, we are prepared to supply anyone in need with our online store or through any of our retail or foodservice partners. Our company is thrilled to be a trusted source of chicken, turkey, beef, and lamb for the whole family."

To be considered Halal, the animals are not only processed by hand, but are raised sustainably and humanely, with no added hormones or antibiotics, and fed an all-vegetarian diet. Crescent Foods first went into business providing Halal chicken 27 years ago. Since then, the operation has grown to incorporate more types of meats and in 2019 began its online store. For those wanting to shop more locally, the company has a "Where To Buy" tool at www.crescentfoods.com to help find retailers carrying the brand.

"We developed these bundles because we know families will be planning ahead and need Halal meats on hand when they choose to make their meals over the course of Ramadan. We hope this variety of cuts is helpful not only during this special time, but that we can be a resource throughout the year." said Haq.

This year the company has also partnered with a seasoning company, adding seasoning bottles to help with inspiration and flavor. Also, various vitamins and supplements will be included with each order to give a boost of energy during this month. Not only will Crescent Foods be doing special social media posts with select content creators, but the company will also be increasing their online rewards "Crescent Coins" for shoppers during Ramadan, and will be partnering with organizations to help give back to the local communities they serve.

Ramadan Bundle Option 1

1 Bottle Seasoning

Individually Frozen Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs (5lb bag)

Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets (3lb bag)

Southwest Marinated Chicken Breast (Approx 1.5lb - 3 pieces)

1lb Lean Ground Beef 85/15

1lb Chicken Tenders

1 Bottle Vitamins

Ramadan Bundle Option 2

1 Bottle Seasoning

Individually Frozen Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts (5lb bag)

1 Whole Chicken

Tomato Basil seasoned Chicken Breasts (Approx 1.5lb - 3 pieces)

1lb Lean Ground Beef 85/15

1lb Chicken Drumsticks

1 Bottle Vitamins

To kick off the Ramadan specials, Crescent Foods will be offering bundle giveaways through social media. To learn more about the giveaways or Crescent Foods Halal products in general, follow the company on Facebook and Instagram @crescentfoods.

About Crescent Foods: American Pioneers in Halal Meat for the Last 25 Years. And for the next.

Crescent Foods was founded in 1995 to bring healthy, humanely processed Halal chicken to America's dinner tables. Today, Crescent Foods is the largest provider of premium quality Certified Hand-Cut Halal poultry and meat products across the United States. It prides itself on its ability to offer choice through a variety of meat and poultry cuts, products, and packaging options to retail stores, restaurants, and institutions. Crescent Foods' commitment to the highest Hand-Cut Halal standards, state-of-the-art production processes, use of technology, distribution, product development and service helps the company remain at the industry's forefront in North America and globally.

