Groundbreaking Software KwikState Powered by NuCalm Revolutionizes Learning Potential and Performance Is Making History

WILMINGTON, Del., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The power of the brain and maintaining its optimal function has been at the forefront of the applied science developed by trailblazing neuroscience technology company, NuCalm. By predictably pacing frequencies within the brain, they have harnessed the capability for every individual to change their mental state from the deepest levels of sleep to the highest levels of intensity without drugs. Now, the revolutionary neurotechnology company has partnered with world-renowned learning coach, Jim Kwik, to offer KwikState Powered by NuCalm – a neuroacoustic software developed to help users think more clearly, expand critical thinking, and consolidate thoughts into memories. KwikState Powered by NuCalm is available now.

President and CEO of NuCalm, Jim Poole, has been in collaboration with Jim Kwik, an expert in learning techniques that he has developed from over 33 years of research, for over 19 months to bring KwikState Powered by NuCalm to life. Using a collective 66 years of science (33 years of patented neuroscience joined with 33 years of brain coaching research), this exciting new software has been shown to instantly lower stress, improve concentration and comprehension, and increase motivation and memory– all by taking control of your own mental states. Mr. Poole states, "as a neuroscience company we possess an expertise in developing safe and reliable technology to help people manage their stress, fear, anxiety, depression, and worry without drugs. And for the past 14 years we have observed amazing life changing results for people across the globe. So, imagine our enthusiasm when we decided to combine our neuroscience with one of the world's most renowned brain coaches… the result is pure brilliance that will forever revolutionize human learning and potential."

When human brain waves oscillate between 15Hz-20Hz, the mind is clear from distraction, is actively thinking, and is learning with ease. Users need only subscribe to KwikState Powered by NuCalm, put on headphones, press play and repeat daily for peak results. Jim Kwik says "this project has been years in the making and personally is a tool I use every single day to activate my genius and limitless potential. In fact, I feel like I'm at a disadvantage if I don't use KwikState powered by NuCalm each day. What KwikState allows you to do is to remember who you are and what you are in your natural state, which is relaxed, calm, and in harmony. We get you into a state where you feel more aware and empowered, you feel more limitless."

The applications of this astounding technology are limitless and some of these exact techniques have been used by Jim Kwik in ivy-league class settings, by executives from companies such as Google, Virgin, Nike, GE, 20th Century FOX, Cleveland Clinic, and institutions such as the United Nations. Their mission with this technology is to activate a limitless life through upgrading the way we use our brain's power and performance. The Power of NuCalm and the proven methodology of Jim Kwik in The Palm of your hand!

About Jim Poole :

Jim Poole is an accomplished business executive with extensive leadership success across numerous industries over the past three decades. Mr. Poole manages the strategic direction of NuCalm, a neuroscience company on a mission to change the world through patented, clinically proven neuroscience. In 2015, NuCalm was granted the world's first and only patent for lowering stress and improving sleep quality without drugs. In 2021, 32 years of NuCalm neuroscience was successfully transformed from an FDA Class III medical device to a consumer subscription accessed through a mobile app. Consumer adoption of the neuroscience platform that puts the power of your brain into the palm of your hand is exponentially growing around the world.

Jim serves on the board of directors of several companies. He is a recognized business leader, an expert on the human stress response, a public speaker, and an accomplished author. For more than 14 years, Jim has lectured globally on topics including applied neuropsychobiology, neuroscience, evolutionary psychology, stress, recovery, performance, healing, and leadership.

About Jim Kwik:

Jim Kwik is the widely recognized world expert in memory improvement, brain optimization, and accelerated learning.

After a childhood brain injury left him with learning challenges, Kwik created strategies to dramatically enhance his mental performance. He has since dedicated his life to helping others unleash their brains' true potential.

For more than 25 years, he has served as a brain coach to a who's who of Hollywood elite, professional athletes, political leaders, and business magnates, with corporate clients that include Google, Virgin, Nike, Zappos, SpaceX, GE, 20th Century Fox, Cleveland Clinic, WordPress, and such institutions as the United Nations, Caltech, Harvard University, and Singularity University.

Through keynote speeches, he reaches in-person live audiences totaling more than 200,000 every year; his online videos have garnered hundreds of millions of views. Kwik is regularly featured in the media, including Forbes, HuffPost, Fast Company, Inc., and CNBC. He is the host of the acclaimed Kwik Brain podcast. KwikLearning.com's online courses are used by students in 195 countries.

Kwik, an advocate for brain health and global education, is also a philanthropist with projects ranging from Alzheimer's research to funding the creation of schools from Guatemala to Kenya, providing health care, clean water, and learning for children in need. His mission: Go where no brain has gone before and leave no brain left behind.

