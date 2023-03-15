Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires FE Protect

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of UK-based AT Squared Holdings Limited ("FE Protect"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

FE Protect is an insurance broker specializing in the UK education sector. Based in Merseyside, England, it has a particular focus on further education, which includes post-secondary learning distinct from higher education, in addition to serving independent schools and universities. FE Protect also operates under the brands Education Protect and Education Protect Scotland. Andrew Thomson, Alan Tune and their team will operate as part of Gallagher's public sector and education practice under the direction of Tim Devine, Regional Managing Director.

"FE Protect brings a strong specialist market presence to our UK business," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Andrew, Alan and their colleagues to Gallagher and look forward to working with them to further expand their client base and service offerings."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

