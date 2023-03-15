SUBARU OF AMERICA RANKED #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION BY J.D. POWER

Automaker Recognized for Customer Satisfaction with Dealership Service among Mass Market Car Owners in 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study

CAMDEN, N.J., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced it has earned the #1 ranking for customer satisfaction with dealership service among Mass Market Car Owners in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study.

"Subaru retailers build lifelong relationships with their customers, and from purchase throughout their ownership, strive to give exceptional support that exceeds expectations. It's part of our mission to be More Than a Car Company and our retailers' commitment to being More Than a Car Dealer for their communities," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "This recognition confirms our belief that providing customer service with integrity, compassion, and love is integral to today's car ownership experience."

In its 43rd year, the J.D. Power 2023 U.S.CSI Study examines customer satisfaction at franchised dealer or aftermarket service facilities for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of one- to three-year-old vehicles. This year's study was based on responses from 64,248 verified registered owners and lessees of 2020 to 2022 model-year vehicles.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

