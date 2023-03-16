2023 UCA INTERNATIONAL ALL STAR CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATES TRIPLE CROWN WINNERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 International All Star Championship took place on March 11-12, 2023, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World® Resort.

The International All Star Championship (IASC), produced by Varsity Spirit brands Universal Cheerleaders Association and Varsity All Star, is a qualifier event for several end-of-season championships, including, The Summit, D2 Summit, Youth Summit (new in 2023,) Regional Summit, The U.S. Finals and USASF Cheerleading World Championships. The IASC hosted 275 teams and over 4,200 athletes over the weekend and took place in conjunction with The Quest Recreational Championship. The Quest Recreational Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, is the most competitive and prestigious end-of-season event for recreation & youth cheer programs across the country. Teams earned Paid Bids, Silver Bids, Bronze Bids and At-Large Bids to The Quest during the 2022-2023 competition season at several Varsity Spirit events. The Quest hosted 170 teams and over 2,200 athletes.

"The UCA International All Star Championship is an event with a longstanding tradition of celebrating the incredible accomplishments of young athletes," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "It is an honor to showcase these amazing teams, especially for the Tiny, Mini and Youth aged athletes - UCA IASC is the only all star event at The Walt Disney World® Resort where those divisions are offered, which is core to our mission of elevating student experiences for all ages."

The International All Star Championship is the final qualifying event for the Triple Crown Championship. The Varsity All Star Triple Crown Championship recognizes the accomplishments of the hard-working teams that compete at three marquee Varsity All Star events this season: CHEERSPORT Nationals, NCA All-Star Nationals and UCA International All Star Championship are all renowned for providing an unmatched competitive experience. Teams can take the challenge and work to claim a National Championship title at all three events, earning them the title of Triple Crown Champion.

Congratulations to the 2023 Varsity All Star Triple Crown Champions:

ACX - WILD JAGS- L1 Junior – Small | Irmo, SC

Cheer Xcel – Dynasty- L1 Junior - Small - D2 | Lumberton, NC

Louisiana Cheer Force – Fire L4 - U16 Coed | Baton Rouge, LA

Cheer Extreme – Smack L5 Junior Medium | Kernersville, SC

Knight Time Cheer – Deja Vu L5 Senior Coed | El Paso, TX

Cheer Extreme Raleigh – Cougars L6 - U18 NT | Raleigh, NC

Cheer Extreme Raleigh – SSX L6 Senior – Small | Raleigh, NC

Brandon All Stars - Senior Black L6 Senior Coed – Small | Tampa, FL

Cheer Extreme Raleigh – SMOEX L6 Senior Open Coed – Small | Raleigh, NC

Top Gun All Stars - Double O L6 International Open Coed – Large | Miami, FL

Cheer Extreme - Lady Lux L6 International Open – NT | Kernersville, SC

For more information on the UCA International All Star Championship or The Quest Recreational Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed both championships on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV for UCA IASC and The Quest.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

