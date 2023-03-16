World-Renowned Cardiologists and Cardiac Surgeons to Feature Innovative Heart Failure Therapies at Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics, March 20-22, 2023

WHAT:

Innovative therapeutic approaches for left ventricular restoration for patients with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF).

WHY:

Patients after myocardial infarction, particularly of the anterior wall, may develop ischemic cardiomyopathy, a leading cause of heart failure.

New, minimally invasive Left Ventricular (LV) restoration therapies have the potential to improve heart function.

Learn about Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement (LIVE®) Therapy with the BioVentrix Revivent TC® Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement device

Learn more about clinical results of LIVE® (Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement) Therapy at THT

THERAPEUTIC TARGETS:

Advanced ischemic heart failure

Heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF)

Ischemic Cardiomyopathy

WHEN/WHERE:

March 20-22, 2023

Westin Boston Seaport District, Concourse Level

Boston, MA

PRESENTATIONS:



World-renowned Cardiologists and Cardiac Surgeons will feature Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement (LIVE) using the innovative Revivent TC device at THT in a dedicated lunch symposium and a poster presentation. Topics covered will include: The role of Guideline Directed Medical Therapy (GDMT), patient selection, assessment of left ventricular function, and postoperative functional improvement after hybrid left ventricular reconstruction in HFrEF patients.

1. The Left Ventricle: Interventional Heart Failure's Next Frontier (Lunch Symposium)

a. Date : Tuesday, March 21, 2023

b. Time : 12:15 – 1:30 PM (lunch included)

c. Location : Westin Boston Seaport District, Concourse Level – Grand Ballroom C-E

d. Panelists & Presenters : Ori Ben-Yehuda (BioVentrix, Inc.), Joggy George (Texas Heart Specialists), Patrick Klein (San Antonius Hospital), Michael Pfeiffer (Penn State Hershey Medical Center), Horst Sievert (St. Katharinen Hospital)

2. The Role of Guideline Directed Medical Therapy in Functional Improvement after Hybrid Left Ventricular Reconstruction for the Treatment of Ischemic Heart Failure (Poster Presentation)

a. Date : Tuesday, March 21, 2023

b. Time : 8:00 AM ET

c. Location : Westin Boston Seaport District, Concourse Level, Ballroom Foyer

d. Presenter : Dr. Romy Hegeman, (St. Antonius Hospital, NL)

About BioVentrix

BioVentrix, Inc. is a privately held medical device company focused on the development of less invasive therapies to treat the failing left ventricle (LV), the most common cause of heart failure. BioVentrix technologies aim to improve cardiac function by directly addressing LV dilation. The Company markets the Revivent TC System in Europe and is preparing to submit the Premarket Approval (PMA) application to the FDA for the system later this year.

The BioVentrix, LIVE and Revivent TC trademarks are federally registered trademarks owned by BioVentrix. Any unauthorized use is expressly prohibited.

Investigational Device. Limited to Investigational Use Only in The United States.

