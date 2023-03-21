New American Lung Association Research Institute to Accelerate High Impact, Lifesaving Lung Health Science

American Lung Association venture to fund lifesaving research and convene the best scientific minds to address critical lung health challenges

CHICAGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 34 million Americans live with lung disease. When combined with lung cancer and respiratory diseases like COVID-19 and influenza, lung disease is a leading cause of death in America. To address urgent and critical lung health challenges in our country, the American Lung Association today announced the launch of the American Lung Association Research Institute.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9150651-american-lung-association-launches-american-lung-association-research-institute/

"Lung disease is a critical health challenge in America, and we must take action to address it. The American Lung Association Research Institute is our answer to this challenge, and we are committed to investing in research, collaborating with experts and empowering scientists to accelerate discovery and innovation," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "The Lung Association has long been the trusted champion of lung health research, and the new Research Institute will take our work to end lung disease to the next level."

The new American Lung Association Research Institute will:

Increase Research Investment through the organization's Awards and Grants program to $25 million per year by 2030.

Expand Clinical Research in asthma and COPD throughout its nationwide Airways Clinical Research Centers, while working with an impressive bandwidth of experts to produce results directly impacting patient care.

Convene Scientists and Funded Researchers for whitepapers, roundtables and collaboration. The Research Institute will also host conferences for the research team, principal investigators and lung health associates to address the most pressing issues in lung health.

Collaborate with government and non-profits and co-invest with private industry to dramatically accelerate lung health discovery and innovation.

The Research Institute is governed by the Scientific Advisory Committee, a committee of the National Board of Directors, which includes the top experts in research and lung health from across the country. A new subcommittee of the Scientific Advisory Committee will explore partnership programs and collaboration opportunities for the American Lung Association Research Institute.

For more information about the American Lung Association Research Institute, visit Lung.org/Research.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

CONTACT: Jill Dale | American Lung Association

P: 312-940-7001E: Jill.Dale@Lung.org

View original content:

SOURCE American Lung Association