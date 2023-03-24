Thrivent honored with two Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards US in 2023

Thrivent's Small Cap Stock and Mid Cap Stock funds are recognized for the 10-year performance periods

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivent, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services organization, was honored today as a Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards US 2023 Winner for its Small Cap Stock Fund – Class S (TSCSX) and Mid Cap Stock Fund – Class S (TMSIX). The funds were respectively named best Small-Cap Core Fund and Mid-Cap Core Fund over the 10-year performance period. Thrivent Asset Management, LLC is the investment adviser to the funds.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund were recognized for their consistently strong risk-adjusted 10-year performance for the period ending November 30, 2022. As part of its evaluation, Refinitiv assessed the 10-year performance of 529 US Small-Cap Core Funds and 206 US Mid-Cap Core Funds. With these two awards, Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund has earned a total of 12 Lipper Fund Awards since 2017, while Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund has earned 3. Thrivent's asset management team has received a total of 31 Lipper Fund Awards since 2008.

"We are honored that Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund were recognized as Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Winners in 2023 for the 10-year performance period. This recognition is a testament to our talented asset management team's unwavering commitment to deliver long-term investment returns on behalf of our clients so they can achieve financial clarity and live lives full of meaning and gratitude," said David Royal, chief financial and investment officer at Thrivent. "We will continue to diligently manage our investment portfolios in order to meet the needs of our current and future clients, particularly amid the current economic environment."

Robert Jenkins, Head of Research, Lipper, Refinitiv, shared, "The 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards recognize those award-winning managers who navigated their shareholders through the impacts of a global pandemic and then the perfect storm of economic shocks leading to generational inflation pressure and global central bank interventions."

"Prospects for potential recessionary forces taking hold and subdued returns across most major asset classes in 2023, highlights the need for adept stewardship of one's investments," he added. "Fund managers will need to guide their investors through these challenging times and position them favorably for the eventual recovery. We applaud the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award winners such as Thrivent for delivering outperformance and the accompanying comfort of consistency to investors' portfolios through a cross-current of global economic disruptions."

"Receiving recognitions like the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards requires an investment team focused on consistent, competitive performance," said Brian Flanagan, senior portfolio manager of Thrivent Mid Cap Stock Fund. "Our rigorous investment process, which is grounded in bottom-up stock selection, research, portfolio construction and risk management, allows our team to achieve competitive performance on behalf of our clients so they can use their finances to fulfill their goals in life."

"Our investment team's extensive experience gives us the ability to navigate market volatility with confidence," said Jim Tinucci, senior portfolio manager of Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund. "Thrivent's disciplined investment process focuses on delivering competitive performance over the long-term, so our clients can achieve their investment goals."

Thrivent's asset management team consists of more than 125 investment professionals. The funds are offered online at thriventfunds.com, as well as through Thrivent's financial advisors and other investment professionals around the country.

About Refinitiv Lipper

With a track record of over 50 years of independent content, Refinitiv Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group. Refinitiv Lipper data covers more than 360,000+ share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets. Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. Refinitiv Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for 50 years, Refinitiv Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

About Thrivent

Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization that helps people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude. Thrivent and its subsidiary and affiliate companies serve more than 2.3 million clients, offering advice, insurance, investments, banking and generosity products and programs over the phone, online as well as through financial advisors and independent agents nationwide. Thrivent is a Fortune 500 company with $162 billion in assets under management/advisement (as of 12/31/22). Thrivent carries ratings from independent rating agencies which demonstrate the strength and stability of the organization, including an A++ rating from AM Best; an Aa2 rating from Moody's Investors Service; and an AA+ rating from S&P Global Ratings. Ratings are based on Thrivent's financial strength and claims-paying ability, but do not apply to investment product performance. For information on these ratings, visit the rating agency's website. For more information about Thrivent, visit Thrivent.com or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Investing involves risks, including the possible loss of principal. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain more complete information on the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund, and other information, which investors should read and consider carefully before investing. Prospectuses are available at thriventfunds.com or by calling 800-847-4836.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

The distributor for Thrivent Mutual Funds is Thrivent Distributors, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Thrivent Asset Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, serves as the investment adviser for the Thrivent Mutual Funds. Thrivent financial advisors are registered representatives of Thrivent Investment Management Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser, a broker-dealer, and a member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are only offered through appropriately credentialed financial advisors. Visit Thrivent.com or FINRA's Broker Check for more information about Thrivent's financial advisors. All entities are subsidiaries of Thrivent, the marketing name for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

