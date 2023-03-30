REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest cricket tournament of the year is back with IPL 2023 and for all the cricket fans in the US and Canada, Willow TV is all set to live stream the annual cricketing extravaganza through willow.tv, android and iOS apps, OTT and cable/satellite. Known for its high-intensity matches and nail-biting finishes, the marquee T20 tournament, featuring 10 teams and 74 matches, will kick-start on March 31 with a clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cricket fans in the US, Canada in for a treat; Willow TV to stream IPL 2023 online (PRNewswire)

All games will be shown live and on Video on Demand (VOD) on various Willow TV platforms, and will be available on Willow TV's digital channels for the first time in 8 years, with additional content available on digital channels to enhance the viewing experience including scorecards, highlights and replays. Both the tournament-opener and the final will be played in Ahmedabad with double-headers every Saturday and Sunday. This year, the league also returns to its traditional home-and-away format in India for the first time since 2019.

Commenting on the exciting chapter, Todd Myers, Chief Operating Officer, Willow TV, said, "Willow TV has always worked towards constantly providing our cricket fans in North America with their eagerly awaited fan-favorite matches and tournaments. IPL 2023 is special as we are able to show all matches on digital for the first time in eight years making the IPL more accessible to cricket fans in the U.S. This year's broadcast on Willow TV promises to entertain cricket fanatics with action-packed games, new venues, and exciting rivalries."

Willow TV is the ultimate destination for cricket fans in North America, offering live and on-demand coverage of some of the most renowned cricket events from across the world. The sports broadcasting platform also aired the ICC T20 World Cup from October 16-November 13 last year for its U.S-based cricket fans on cable & satellite.

See the link to know more - https://www.willow.tv

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044196/Willow_TV_IPL_Stream.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1919551/WillowTV_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Willow TV) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Willow TV