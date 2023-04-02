16 Contestants from 13 Countries Qualify for the Semi-Finals in the Largest Religious Competition in the World Held in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otr Elkalam show, one of the initiatives of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, witnessed the completion of the list of the semi-finalists in the international Quran and adhan competition. In the Quran track, Moroccan Abdullah Al-Daghri qualified, and in the Adhan track, Emirati contestant Hamid Al-Raisi qualified. The total number of semi-finalists is 16 contestants from 13 countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Yemen, Britain, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Niger, Germany, and Spain.

The competition is the largest of its kind in the world in terms of prizes that total $3.3 million. The first-place winner in the Quran recitation track gets $ 800,000, while the first-place winner in the adhan track gets $534,000.

In the Adhan track, the semi-finals of Otr Elkalam will witness the rivalry between the British contestants Mohammed Hafez Al-Rahman and Ibrahim Asad, the Yemeni Issa Al-Jaadi, the Saudi Mohammed Al-Sharif, the Emirati Hamid Al-Raisi, the Lebanese Raheef Al-Hajj, the Indonesian Diaa Al-Din, and the Nigerian Rayan Hawsawi.

The Otr Elkalam competitions during the upcoming episodes will witness a significant escalation in the level of competition between the contestants, who form a global map of the emotional sounds that are consistent with the meanings of the verses of the Holy Quran and the words of adhan. They will employ the maqamat and rely on the extreme accuracy of performance that attracts viewers daily during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The competition's episodes can be viewed on the show's YouTube channel via the link:

https://www.youtube.com/@OtrElkalam .

It is also broadcast daily during Ramadan on MBC1 and the Shahid digital platform. The show aims to highlight the distinctive voices in the recitation of the Holy Quran and raising adhan. It also contributes to improving the performance of the contestants and viewers through the careful observations of the jury, which is composed of members who specialize in voices and maqamat (music structures).

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2045892/Otr_Elkalam_show.mp4

