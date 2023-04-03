Gregory A. Hayes Named Managing Partner of Day Pitney

New Leadership Appointments Announced for Executive Committee and Executive Board

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Pitney announced that Gregory A. Hayes has been named Managing Partner of the firm, effective April 2. Hayes succeeds Thomas D. Goldberg, who is stepping down after serving eleven years on the Executive Committee, including five years as Managing Partner.

Hayes has served on the firm's Executive Committee for five years and before that was Chair of the firm's Private Client Department. Discussing the transition, Goldberg said, "I've worked closely with Greg over the last five years, and he has been integral to the firm's success. I've seen up close his commitment to the core values of our firm and his steady and considerate management style. He is perfectly suited to serve as Managing Partner, and we are lucky to have him lead us." Goldberg will remain involved in the firm's strategic growth planning and initiatives in addition to continuing his litigation practice.

"I am humbled and flattered by the confidence my partners have placed in me and the rest of our firm's leadership. As Managing Partner, I am committed to the continued success of our talented attorneys and staff and our focus on the unparalleled service our clients have come to expect," said Hayes.

In addition to his leadership role, Hayes will continue to practice law, advising private clients on all aspects of their estate planning. He helps individuals and fiduciaries in the administration of complex estates and trusts and has substantial experience handling contested probate matters, including will contests and construction actions. He is a fellow of the prestigious American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel and a former member of the executive committee of the Estates and Probate Section of the Connecticut Bar Association. He has been ranked in Chambers HNW Guide* (Chambers and Partners) (click here for methodology) and named to the Best Lawyers in America* (Woodward/White, Inc.) in trusts and estates (click here, here and here for methodology).

Hayes' charitable activities have included service on the board of directors of Literacy Volunteers of Connecticut and the DOMUS Foundation. He earned his B.S., cum laude, from Yale University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He is admitted to practice in Connecticut, the District of Columbia and New York.

New Leadership Appointments

Day Pitney has elected Stamford partner Michael P. Byrne, formerly head of the firm's Real Estate and Environmental practice, to serve on its Executive Committee along with David P. Doyle (New Jersey) and Hayes.

Day Pitney has also elected Hartford partner Namita Tripathi Shah to serve on the firm's Executive Board, succeeding fellow Hartford partner Glenn W. Dowd, who served six years on the Board. Shah joins partners Tasha K. Dickinson (West Palm Beach), Amy R. Lonergan (Boston), Manuel A. Garcia-Linares (Miami) and Mark Salah Morgan (New York/New Jersey) on the Executive Board.

About Day Pitney LLP

Day Pitney, an East Coast-based law firm with national and international reach, has close to 300 attorneys in 13 offices in Boston, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Providence, and Washington, DC. The firm offers clients strong corporate and litigation practices, with experience on behalf of large national and international corporations, as well as emerging and middle-market companies. With one of the largest and most sophisticated private client practices in the country, the firm also has extensive experience helping individuals and their families, fiduciaries and tax-exempt entities plan for the future.

