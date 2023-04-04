The Official Vodka of Coachella Doubles Down on "Phygital" Connection with New Festival Friend Matching App

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Vodka of Coachella, Absolut is underscoring its Born to Mix DNA by fostering connections on the festival grounds, as well as virtually both in the metaverse and with the launch of a new Find Your 'Best Festival Friend' (BFF) platform. Together with best friend duos in entertainment, including TV personalities Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi and musical artists Two Friends, the brand is embracing the magic of human connection with exclusive experiences that connect friends near and far, including a chance to win a VIP trip to Coachella*.

Absolut®’s One-Of-A-Kind Blended Coachella Experience Returns To The Metaverse (PRNewswire)

On the heels of Absolut's iconic foray into the metaverse last year, the brand is breathing exciting new life into the most inclusive Absolut.Land experience with enhanced builds inspired by its "Born To Mix – World of Absolut Cocktails" campaign for users to be their true authentic selves. Opening virtual doors on Friday, April 14th, this one-of-a-kind activation will be bigger and better this year featuring everything from cocktail-themed NFT wearables personifying the diverse characters of Lemonade, Espresso Martini, Cosmo, Bloody Mary and Madras, plus new PRIDE Collection, to interactive "Wild Berri Dance Battle" celebrating Absolut's latest flavor innovation. All against the backdrop of music from the DJ Two Friends jukebox, Absolut's digital mixing ground also houses vending machines to order cocktails straight to your doorstep.

"Whether faced with getting back out there after the pandemic, or a desire to hit the festival circuit but not having that friend who feels the same, Absolut's new connection platform mixes diverse personalities over a shared love of music, culture and cocktails, in a way like never before," said Matt Foley, Vice President of Marketing, Absolut. "We see how 'phygital' marketing experiences foster new connections and bring people together, which is why Absolut has further invested in Coachella to create an all-around inclusive experience."

By partnering with Hey! VINA, known as the Tinder for (girl) friendships, the brands come together to help aspiring festival goers meet their new best friend (or festie bestie!) at the ultimate mixing ground with just one swipe. With the Find Your BFF swipe and match function, consumers will have the opportunity to meet up with VINA besties IRL, in a takeover specifically designed for new Coachella friends, as well as in the metaverse. The partnership also includes a quiz that allows users to match with like-minded festival friends, even providing the chance to win tickets for weekend two.

"Coachella is where so many new friendships are made and thanks to Absolut and the new 'Best Festival Friend' in-app experience, we're helping people get ahead of that by matching with friends before the festival," says Olivia June, Founder and CEO, VINA. "Our main goal at VINA is to empower people to build community everywhere, and we couldn't be more excited to leverage our algorithm to do just that at the ultimate mixing ground."

Pop culture and cocktail lovers alike can find TV personalities and real-life besties Rachel Recchia and Genevieve Parisi at the festival or cultivating the power of friendship at home with a specialty cocktail kit showcasing Absolut's fun and elevated festival Lemonade serve. Every limited-edition Absolut Festival Bestie Cocktail Kit purchase prompts a second kit be sent to a friend of your choice (21+) and includes custom friendship bracelets from Little Words Project. For those onsite, you'll have the opportunity to enjoy cocktails with Absolut Wild Berri for the first-time before this new flavor of freshly picked blueberries, blackberries and wild strawberries hits shelves in May.

Visit www.heyvina.com/absolut and @absolutus #AbsolutLand to learn more.

