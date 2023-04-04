Kaleyra Further Expands its Global Portfolio, Launching Kaleyra Video in the US

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), today announced that Kaleyra Video, an audio-video calling solution based on WebRTC technology, is now available in the United States. As a leading global CPaaS provider, Kaleyra has expanded WebRTC to the US market, offering enterprise brands an additional touchpoint to engage customers with personalized communications. WebRTC technology debuted in Kaleyra's omnichannel portfolio in 2021 and has grown to include a roster of enterprise clients in Europe and India in just two years. From banking and insurance to retail and real estate, Kaleyra Video is generating exceptional results and proven outcomes.

The decision to expand the WebRTC audio and video solution to the U.S. market stems from rising expectations from US consumers to connect with real people from their preferred devices in real-time. Currently, the American market makes up over 40 percent of the WebRTC global market share,1 and one in three Americans uses live video chat to communicate with businesses and organizations.2 The United States is also a key market in driving the growth of telehealth, which allows for remote care, monitoring, and consultations via video. In fact, 38 percent of Americans used telehealth in the past year, and that number is only expected to grow.3 As a result, Kaleyra is completing its HIPAA compliance for WebRTC, which will position the company to provide a reliable and intuitive solution for healthcare professionals.

Kaleyra Video is a natively integrated audio and video solution allowing users to join calls from their web browser or app without leaving their current digital environment or having to install any additional software plug-ins. What differentiates Kaleyra Video from other well-known Unified Communications & Collaboration video conferencing tools on the market is the white-label solution that allows companies to customize the user interface with their branding toolkit. Additionally, Kaleyra Video offers collaborative tools to seamlessly conduct meetings, such as an interactive whiteboard, file upload and sharing, screen share, chats, and encrypted call recordings.

Mauro Carobene, Chief Business Officer of Kaleyra, said, "Taking Kaleyra Video to the U.S. market was a no-brainer for us. It is a culture that is already highly advanced and has certain expectations regarding the availability and reliability of its communication channels. Kaleyra is committed to further growth in the U.S. through a stronger omnichannel and CPaaS offering, and Kaleyra Video is helping us take that next step".

Zachary Konopka, Head of U.S. Partnerships and Development, based in New York City, added, "As someone sitting in a client-facing position, real-time communication is where the need and demand lies. With the launch of Kaleyra Video, we stand poised to help our American-based clients implement WebRTC audio and video calling into their existing touchpoints and create a seamless and personalized experience for their customers."

Kaleyra Video is part of Kaleyra's integrated, API-based platform, which offers omnichannel communication services such as SMS, MMS, RCS, and push notifications. For more information, please visit Kaleyra's website at www.kaleyra.com .

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

