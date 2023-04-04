LA ROCHE-POSAY CELEBRATES NATIONAL VITAMIN C DAY ON APRIL 4th

La Roche-Posay's 10% Vitamin C Serum is Formulated with 10% Vitamin C to Visibly Boost Skin's Radiance

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, dermatologist-recommended skincare brand La Roche-Posay is celebrating National Vitamin C Day on April 4th. La Roche-Posay is looking to raise awareness of the key skin benefits of the ingredient and educate on proper usage of vitamin C products.

In 2021, the question "What does Vitamin C do for your skin?" was one of the most Googled beauty questions1. The ingredient has quickly become a holy grail ingredient that is suitable for all skin types and offers multiple benefits for healthy skin. Vitamin C has been used as the go-to ingredient for neutralizing free radical damage that can lead to premature signs of aging. Humans lack the ability to produce Vitamin C and must obtain it from dietary or topical sources. Dermatologically known benefits of Vitamin C in skin health include:

Helping enhance skin's radiance

Helping protect against UV induced free radical damage

Promoting collagen production

"I recommend that all of my patients incorporate Vitamin C into their daily skincare routine regardless of their skin type or tone. It helps boost skin's radiance, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and even skin tone with a visible brightening effect" says Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Anna Karp.

La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum stands out from its competition with its formula that balances an optimal level of Vitamin C (10%) with the exfoliating properties of salicylic acid and the soothing effect of neurosensine. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that can help restore radiance, prevent premature aging, even out skin tone, and correct skin texture. The 10% Vitamin C Serum can be incorporated into a full skin care regimen. One should apply after cleansing in the morning and should follow with moisturizer. Vitamin C should also always be used in addition to SPF. Users can also layer the Vitamin C Serum with other La Roche-Posay serums such as Hyalu B5 serum and use Retinol or Glycolic serums at night for a full anti-aging regimen.

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin tones. This anti-aging Vitamin C face and neck serum leaves skin more radiant, softer, and hydrated. As a result, wrinkles look visibly reduced and skin texture and tone are more even and refined.

FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with La Roche-Posay's 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum:

Oil-free

Paraben-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

To honor the holiday, the brand is offering 20% off on orders of $70 or more on www.laroche-posay.us from April 3 through April 6, 2023.

La Roche-Posay's 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum has a suggested retail price of $44.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us , Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Ulta, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide2, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

1Google Trends Year in Search Report (https://about.google/stories/year-in-search-2021/?topic=health-wellness)

