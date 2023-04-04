Lyfebulb's Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, Makes Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders List

Inc.'s sixth annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. today announced its sixth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

CEO Dr. Karin Hehenberger named to Inc.'s Female Founders 200 list

The founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey — from startup to going public, being acquired by big buyers, or spending decades at the helm of an organization. They are reinventing everything from shoes to food and are challenging issues like financial literacy and reproductive health.

"I am honored to be recognized by Inc. for the work that we have done, and continue to do, at Lyfebulb," stated Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of Lyfebulb. "My personal experience both as an organ transplant recipient and a health care leader allowed me to bring together the resources (funding, community of patients, care partners, physicians and transplant centers) to launch and grow community platforms."

In early 2021, Lyfebulb launched the first digital venue, TransplantLyfe, for patients with organ transplants (and their care partners) to connect and learn from each other, access expert educational resources, and innovate. Lyfebulb subsequently launched two other platforms: one for Inflammatory bowel disease patients (IBDLyfe) and one for patients with cancer (CancerLyfe).

Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world's biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

"These 200 female founders have identified solutions to difficult problems and created valuable, industry-changing companies out of them. We congratulate this year's list on their achievements and look forward to their continued success," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders

After launching in 2018, the Female Founders list is one of Inc.'s most esteemed franchises. Inc. magazine's Female Founders issue (April 2023) will be available online on April 4 at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands on April 11.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb empowers people living with chronic illnesses to thrive through education, innovation and connectivity. The company bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. The company operates three digital patient communities, TransplantLyfe, IBDLyfe, and CancerLyfe. For more information, visit Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, IBDLyfe.com, CancerLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger's personal LinkedIn.

