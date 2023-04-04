OMNI Systems of Cleveland, Ohio Expands Capabilities and Footprint with Acquisition of ITW Labels

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNI Systems™, one of America's premier thermal label printing companies, has acquired ITW Labels, a company with a 110-year history and operations in St. Charles, Missouri; Gardner, Kansas; and Bogart, Georgia. This combination enables the delivery of a broad array of label printing needs for commercial customers, including many of the world's best-known brands.

OMNI Systems Logo (PRNewswire)

OMNI Systems, founded in 1990, is headquartered in Cleveland. Prior to its acquisition of ITW Labels, it was already the largest privately owned label converter in the United States, serving as thermal media supplier to notable brands, including Amazon.com, Tyson and leading Fortune 500 companies. It produces thermal labels, top-coated direct thermal labels, thermal transfer labels, barcodes, custom labels and other label products for a broad array of industries.

ITW Labels offers nationally recognized, high-quality converting operations, producing custom and stock labels for the Consumer Packaged Goods, Durable and Retail markets, including brands such as Husqvarna Group, General Mills Corporate and PepsiCo, Inc. OMNI Systems is purchasing ITW Labels from Illinois Tool Works.

The expansion quadruples OMNI Systems' geographical footprint and adds highly skilled employees and advanced equipment with new printing capabilities. "We are in a prime position, being privately held, debt-free and our own platform company. Keeping the two companies' plants in their locations and protecting the employees was key for us," says Adam DeFrancesco, CEO and Founder of OMNI Systems. "Customers from both sides can benefit from a new, larger organization with more capacity and expertise than ever before. ITW Labels is a legendary provider in our industry, and we are proud to welcome them into the OMNI Systems family."

"This move aligns our companies for success for years to come," says Dean Ketchum, Business Unit Manager of ITW Labels. "It is a credit to years of strong performance by both sides to reach this point."

OMNI Systems was represented in the transaction by New Direction Partners and Packaging Investment Banking Group of Mesirow.

About OMNI Systems

As the largest privately owned thermal media company in the U.S., OMNI Systems™ leads the industry in all the ways that count: Price, Quality and Service.

About ITW Labels

ITW Labels serves over 4,000 customers worldwide with vivid, brand-true colors and durable printing that stands up to heavy use.

Mike Murton, OMNI Systems

mmurton@omnisystem.com

www.omnisystem.com

